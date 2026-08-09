ETV Bharat / state

Flood Situation Critical In Odisha; Two Swept Away In Jajpur And Kendrapara Districts

Jajpur/Kendrapara: Flood situation in Odisha remains critical where several rivers are flowing above the danger mark.

Even as incessant rains have disrupted lives and livelihoods, two persons were swept away by flood water in Jajpur and Kendrapara districts of the state.

Sources said, at 6:30 am on Sunday, 55-year-old Maheshwar Sutar was swept away in the flood near Ghai in Dobabilpatna of Dasharathpur block of Jajpur district. Maheshwar had been to Baitarani river to bathe when he was swept away in the strong current. A search operation was launched in the area by fire personnel but Maheshwar is yet to be traced.