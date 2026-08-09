Flood Situation Critical In Odisha; Two Swept Away In Jajpur And Kendrapara Districts
In Jajpur, Maheshwar Sutar and in Kendrapara, Sunakar Malla were swept away by the strong current in Baitarani river, report Gyanranjan Ojha/Radhakant Mohanty.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Jajpur/Kendrapara: Flood situation in Odisha remains critical where several rivers are flowing above the danger mark.
Even as incessant rains have disrupted lives and livelihoods, two persons were swept away by flood water in Jajpur and Kendrapara districts of the state.
Sources said, at 6:30 am on Sunday, 55-year-old Maheshwar Sutar was swept away in the flood near Ghai in Dobabilpatna of Dasharathpur block of Jajpur district. Maheshwar had been to Baitarani river to bathe when he was swept away in the strong current. A search operation was launched in the area by fire personnel but Maheshwar is yet to be traced.
The Baitarani river is flowing well above the danger mark Akhuapada. The water level of the river at Akhuapada is above 18.03 metres, said officials of the district administration.
According to reports, the river has been hit by a third flood due to heavy rains in the upper reaches in the last three days. According to the district administration, the water level near the Akhuapada junction of the Baitarani river was 17.83 metres, but now it is above 18.03 metres.
In Kendrapara, one Sunakar Malla from Tikarpanga village under Mahakalapada police station was swept away by flood water and is missing. Sunakar had been to Baitarani river near his village to bathe when he was swept away by the strong current. A search operation was launched in the area by fire personnel from Mahakalapada but Sunakar is yet to be traced.
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