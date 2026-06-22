Flood Situation In Assam's Jonai: Hundreds Of Villages Under Water
The incessant rain in the last few days has led to a rise in water level of many rivers and tributaries, especially the Sille River.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Jonai: The Jonai region of Dhemaji district of Assam is now inundated due to incessant rain in the upper part of Arunachal Pradesh and Dhemaji too. The flood has affected more than 100 villages located in the Jonai of Dhemaji district bordering Arunachal Pradesh.
The incessant rain in the last few days has led to a rise in the water level of many rivers and tributaries of the area, especially the Sille river, which originates in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh and passes through Jonai to the Brahmaputra and is now flowing above the danger level.
Houses, roads and schools in the villages of Shantipur, Malbhoog and Rabhakathoni are now underwater. The floodwater has affected normal life.
The rising water of the Sille river is threatening to sweep the man-made mini-dam in Missing Malbgog village in the area. The damage by floodwater to the blockage dam may wreak havoc in larger areas. Locals are keeping an eye on the mini-dam and also putting sacks filled with sand or stones to stop the rising water.
Talking to ETV Bharat, local youths appealed to the district administration to construct small embankments in the Missing Malbhog area of Jonai.
The other affected areas are Rohitpur Deuri village, Lohijaan Deuri, Vijaypur and Rankop Deuri village. A flood-affected woman said, "We have not been able to dry our food items. There is no wood, and gas scarcity is also there. We want assistance from the district administration."
Also Read: