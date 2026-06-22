ETV Bharat / state

Flood Situation In Assam's Jonai: Hundreds Of Villages Under Water

Jonai: The Jonai region of Dhemaji district of Assam is now inundated due to incessant rain in the upper part of Arunachal Pradesh and Dhemaji too. The flood has affected more than 100 villages located in the Jonai of Dhemaji district bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

The incessant rain in the last few days has led to a rise in the water level of many rivers and tributaries of the area, especially the Sille river, which originates in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh and passes through Jonai to the Brahmaputra and is now flowing above the danger level.

Houses, roads and schools in the villages of Shantipur, Malbhoog and Rabhakathoni are now underwater. The floodwater has affected normal life.