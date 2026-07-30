Farmers Irked Over Breach In Canal Following Rains In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
The canal was constructed from Dudhawa Dam to Sonpur. But it could not withstand the showers, reports Susheel Salam.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Kanker: Rivers and streams at Kanker district in North Bastar of Chhattisgarh are in spate following incessant rains for the last few days.
The rains have thrown life out of gear in the district and also exposed flaws in construction projects meant for farmers. In Shamtara village in the district, a breach occurred in a canal constructed at a cost of over Rs 15 crore around six months back.
The canal was constructed from Dudhawa Dam to Sonpur to provide irrigation to farmers. But it could not withstand the showers and collapsed much to the consternation of the villagers. The rupture in the canal has created a large crater, from which water is flowing at a rapid pace. Villagers said they had previously objected to the construction of the canal, questioning the quality of the work. However, they said their concerns were ignored.
The rapid flow of water from the damaged canal has breached a pond embankment and submerged agricultural land. More than 20 farmers have suffered damage on over 30-35 acres of crops, said sources.
"The canal was built in 2025. It broke due to flawed construction. The villagers even offered advice, but no attention was paid. We requested that quality be maintained but in vain," said Vishnu Prasad Saroj, a farmer. Another farmer, Pannalal Pradhan said, "Despite protests, the work was carried out as per the officials' own whims and fancies and the result is now evident".
Meanwhile, an official from the Water Resources Department said no water is currently being released from the Dudhwa reservoir into the canal.
Dharmendra Meshram, a Water Resources Department official said, "The dam gates have not open yet, and no water is flowing into the canal. We have conducted an inspection to determine from where did the canal receive the water. In fact, water from the Bharatmala Road catchment area was being diverted into the canal. A culvert was also constructed and water from it also entered the canal. The water overflowed in the low area and flowed into the pond below. A large amount of water has entered the canal".
Meshram said last year, when the villagers had questioned the quality of work, the contractor who had undertaken the project was removed. He said the damage to the crops will be assessed and a report sent to the government.
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