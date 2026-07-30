ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Irked Over Breach In Canal Following Rains In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Rivers and streams at Kanker district in North Bastar of Chhattisgarh are in spate following incessant rains for the last few days.

The rains have thrown life out of gear in the district and also exposed flaws in construction projects meant for farmers. In Shamtara village in the district, a breach occurred in a canal constructed at a cost of over Rs 15 crore around six months back.

The canal was constructed from Dudhawa Dam to Sonpur to provide irrigation to farmers. But it could not withstand the showers and collapsed much to the consternation of the villagers. The rupture in the canal has created a large crater, from which water is flowing at a rapid pace. Villagers said they had previously objected to the construction of the canal, questioning the quality of the work. However, they said their concerns were ignored.

The rapid flow of water from the damaged canal has breached a pond embankment and submerged agricultural land. More than 20 farmers have suffered damage on over 30-35 acres of crops, said sources.