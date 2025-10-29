ETV Bharat / state

Flood Alert In Telangana As Musi River Surges Amid Heavy Rains, Cyclone Montha

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Musi River surged on Wednesday after twin reservoirs released excess water, triggering flood alerts for areas along the riverbanks. Officials also reported heavy flows at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh bridges.

Following the rise in water levels, authorities have put municipal and disaster management teams on high alert. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy directed the officials of the revenue and disaster management departments to ensure the safety of residents in low-lying areas and to coordinate rescue and relief operations during a review meeting.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Hanumakonda, Warangal, and Mahabubabad districts. At least 16 districts across the state are facing the threat of flash floods, while several other districts, including Adilabad, Nirmal, and Karimnagar, are under orange and yellow alerts.

“In Nalgonda district, more than 500 students were rescued from a Gurukulam school in Kommapalli after floodwaters surrounded the campus. Ropes were used to move students to safety,” said Collector Ila Tripathi.

On the other hand, Cyclone Montha, which continues to bring widespread rain to Telangana, led to the overflowing of several streams in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. Erraram and Polepalli recorded 15.1 cm and 13.3 cm of rainfall, respectively.