31 Flights To Operate From Andhra Pradesh's Bhogapuram Airport On First Day
Indigo will run 31 round-trip flights from Bhogapuram Airport to Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Tirupati on the first day.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Vizianagaram: A total of 31 flight services will commence from the Bhogapuram Airport (renamed as Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport) in Andhra Pradesh on its first day on August 17.
As scheduled, with formal shift of commercial aviation from the existing Visakhapatnam Airport to Bhogapuram, all flight operations here will cease on the midnight of August 16.
IndiGo is the first airline to launch its services from Bhogapuram. It has announced plans to operate 31 round-trip flights on the August 17, connecting to Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Tirupati.
According to Indigo's announcement, flights to Hyderabad are scheduled to depart Bhogapuram at 8:55 am, 10:40 am, 1 pm, 4:25 pm, 7:20 pm, 8:40 pm, and 9:20 pm. Delhi-bound flights will depart at 8:20 am and 10:45 pm; for Bengaluru at 2:55 pm and 9:10 pm; for Chennai at 12:15 pm and 6:35 pm; for Kolkata at 7:50 pm; for Mumbai at 3:05 pm; and for Tirupati at 1:50 pm.
The Bhogapuram Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1. PM Modi was accompanied by Governor Justice Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Union Ministers of State Muralidhar, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, GMR Group Chairman G. Mallikarjuna Rao, and GMR Group Business Chairman GBS Raju.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation renamed Bhogapuram Airport as the Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport, honouring the legendary revolutionary freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh.
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