ETV Bharat / state

31 Flights To Operate From Andhra Pradesh's Bhogapuram Airport On First Day

Vizianagaram: A total of 31 flight services will commence from the Bhogapuram Airport (renamed as Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport) in Andhra Pradesh on its first day on August 17.

As scheduled, with formal shift of commercial aviation from the existing Visakhapatnam Airport to Bhogapuram, all flight operations here will cease on the midnight of August 16.

IndiGo is the first airline to launch its services from Bhogapuram. It has announced plans to operate 31 round-trip flights on the August 17, connecting to Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Tirupati.