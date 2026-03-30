ETV Bharat / state

Flights From Bhubaneswar's BPIA Reduced To 19 For Summer Schedule

Bhubaneswar: In a major setback to air connectivity from Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, flights from the city have been reduced from 30 to 19 for the summer schedule.

The Biju Patnaik International Airport had flight services to more than 30 cities, but it has come down to 19 in the summer schedule. While airport director Prasanna Pradhan said the flights from the airport have been suspended due to various problems, economic experts said it will have a major impact on the industry and tourism sectors.

For the summer schedule, direct flight services to cities like Dehradun, Goa, Kochi, and Lucknow along with international destinations like Dubai and Singapore have been suspended. The summer schedule, approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will remain in force till October 30.

The airport will operate flights to destinations like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, Raipur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Guwahati, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Jaipur. Bangkok is the sole international destination to be served by the airport.