Flights From Bhubaneswar's BPIA Reduced To 19 For Summer Schedule
Bangkok is the only international destination that will be served by the airport during the summer schedule, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In a major setback to air connectivity from Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, flights from the city have been reduced from 30 to 19 for the summer schedule.
The Biju Patnaik International Airport had flight services to more than 30 cities, but it has come down to 19 in the summer schedule. While airport director Prasanna Pradhan said the flights from the airport have been suspended due to various problems, economic experts said it will have a major impact on the industry and tourism sectors.
For the summer schedule, direct flight services to cities like Dehradun, Goa, Kochi, and Lucknow along with international destinations like Dubai and Singapore have been suspended. The summer schedule, approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will remain in force till October 30.
The airport will operate flights to destinations like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, Raipur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Guwahati, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Jaipur. Bangkok is the sole international destination to be served by the airport.
Pradhan said a few airlines have stopped flights from the airport as the summer schedule is considered off-season. He said the reduced flights from the airport has nothing to do with availability of aviation turbine fuel. "No reports of ATF shortage has been reported yet," Pradhan said.
Hotelier Debashish Patnaik said the hotel industry will be affected due to reduction in flights to and from Bhubaneswar. He said while direct flights are convenient for passengers, it is not the case if anyone has to change flights to reach the city.
Sanjit Roy, a tour and travel agency owner, during summer, more people travel from Bhubaneswar to tourist destinations. However, a reduction in flights will affect the booking plans of people going out and coming to the city.
Also Read
New Delhi bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Bhubaneswar airport after snag