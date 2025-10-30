Flight Operations At Thiruvananthapuram Airport To Remain Closed For Five Hours For Alpassi Arattu
At least seven flights have been rescheduled at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in view of the 'Alpassi Arattu' procession.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Flight services from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be suspended for five hours on Thursday to make way for the 'Alpassi Arattu' procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, officials said.
Officials stated that the runway would be closed from 4:45 PM to 9:00 PM. Due to the closure, seven flight services have been rescheduled, according to Thiruvananthapuram Airport spokesperson Mahesh Gupthan. The change mainly affects the departure timings of flights from Thiruvananthapuram.
Today, at least 19 international flights will arrive and 20 will depart from the Thiruvananthapuram airport. For domestic services, 19 flights will depart and 17 will arrive, according to the airport’s flight schedule. The runway will be completely closed after an IndiGo flight arriving from Kochi lands at 4:30 PM.
After the Arattu procession returns, the runway will reopen, and the first arrival will be an IndiGo flight from Delhi at 9:10 PM, Mahesh added.
Apart from the Alpashi festival held in October-November, the runway is also closed during the Painkuni festival in March-April every year to allow the temple’s ceremonial procession to pass through.
The flights which have been rescheduled include AI2656 from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai (original departure 4:30 p.m., rescheduled to 3:00 p.m.), 6E691 from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru (original departure 9:00 p.m., rescheduled to 9:45 p.m.), AI1830 from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi (original departure 9:00 p.m., rescheduled to 9:45 p.m.), IX529 from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai (original departure 9:00 p.m., rescheduled to 9:45 p.m.), G9443 from Thiruvananthapuram to Sharjah (original departure 9:00 p.m., rescheduled to 10:00 p.m.), EY263 from Thiruvananthapuram to Abu Dhabi (original departure 9:00 p.m., rescheduled to 10:15 p.m.), and IX573 from Thiruvananthapuram to Doha (original departure 9:00 p.m., rescheduled to 10:50 p.m.).
The Alpassi Utsavam of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple will conclude today with the Arattu (holy bath) ceremony held at Shankhumugham Beach. According to Temple Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mukesh, the day’s rituals began in the morning with the Arattu Kalasam ceremony. After bringing a cow and calf for the traditional Pallikkuruppu darshan, the abhishekam (ritual bathing) and other poojas were performed.
Around 4:00 PM, the idol of Lord Sree Padmanabhaswamy will be taken out in a grand procession on the Golden Garuda Vahanam (vehicle). The deities of Thiruvambadi Sreekrishna Swamy and Narasimhamoorthy will also accompany the procession.
Deities from Thiruvallam Parasurama Temple, Naduvattam Mahavishnu Temple, Arakath Devi Temple, and Palkulangara Cheriya Udeswaram Mahavishnu Temple will also join the procession.
The ceremonial procession begins at the Western Gate of the temple, passes through Vallakkadavu, and enters the Thiruvananthapuram Airport premises. After the Arattu at Shankhumugham Beach, the deities return along the same route, crossing the runway once again, and re-enter the temple by night, marking the conclusion of the festival.
