Flight Operations At Thiruvananthapuram Airport To Remain Closed For Five Hours For Alpassi Arattu

Thiruvananthapuram: Flight services from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be suspended for five hours on Thursday to make way for the 'Alpassi Arattu' procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, officials said.

Officials stated that the runway would be closed from 4:45 PM to 9:00 PM. Due to the closure, seven flight services have been rescheduled, according to Thiruvananthapuram Airport spokesperson Mahesh Gupthan. The change mainly affects the departure timings of flights from Thiruvananthapuram.

Today, at least 19 international flights will arrive and 20 will depart from the Thiruvananthapuram airport. For domestic services, 19 flights will depart and 17 will arrive, according to the airport’s flight schedule. The runway will be completely closed after an IndiGo flight arriving from Kochi lands at 4:30 PM.

After the Arattu procession returns, the runway will reopen, and the first arrival will be an IndiGo flight from Delhi at 9:10 PM, Mahesh added.

Apart from the Alpashi festival held in October-November, the runway is also closed during the Painkuni festival in March-April every year to allow the temple’s ceremonial procession to pass through.

The flights which have been rescheduled include AI2656 from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai (original departure 4:30 p.m., rescheduled to 3:00 p.m.), 6E691 from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru (original departure 9:00 p.m., rescheduled to 9:45 p.m.), AI1830 from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi (original departure 9:00 p.m., rescheduled to 9:45 p.m.), IX529 from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai (original departure 9:00 p.m., rescheduled to 9:45 p.m.), G9443 from Thiruvananthapuram to Sharjah (original departure 9:00 p.m., rescheduled to 10:00 p.m.), EY263 from Thiruvananthapuram to Abu Dhabi (original departure 9:00 p.m., rescheduled to 10:15 p.m.), and IX573 from Thiruvananthapuram to Doha (original departure 9:00 p.m., rescheduled to 10:50 p.m.).