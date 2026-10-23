ETV Bharat / state

Flight Cancellations Leave Kashmiri Umrah Pilgrims Stranded In Saudi Arabia, Seek Evacuation

Pilgrims take a selfie before leaving for the Hajj in Srinagar. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Flight cancellations in the wake of escalating tensions in West Asia have left the Kashmiri Umrah pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia. The pilgrims have appealed to the authorities to ensure their evacuation.

Tensions have mounted in West Asia after attacks by Houthis in Saudi Arabia. As many as 34 pilgrims who traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah are currently stranded there following the cancellation of their return flights.

The stranded people have appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir administration to extend urgent assistance to facilitate their return. The pilgrims were scheduled to return to Kashmir on October 13 after performing Umrah, but they were unable to do so due to flight cancellations over security concerns. According to information shared by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, IndiGo has extended the cancellation of its flights to Saudi Arabia. Flights to and from Riyadh have been cancelled until October 31, while flights to Jeddah, Dammam, and Medina will remain cancelled until October 27.