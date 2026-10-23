Flight Cancellations Leave Kashmiri Umrah Pilgrims Stranded In Saudi Arabia, Seek Evacuation
Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia have sought immediate evacuation amid escalating West Asia conflict, reports Parvez Uddin.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Srinagar: Flight cancellations in the wake of escalating tensions in West Asia have left the Kashmiri Umrah pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia. The pilgrims have appealed to the authorities to ensure their evacuation.
Tensions have mounted in West Asia after attacks by Houthis in Saudi Arabia. As many as 34 pilgrims who traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah are currently stranded there following the cancellation of their return flights.
The stranded people have appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir administration to extend urgent assistance to facilitate their return.
The pilgrims were scheduled to return to Kashmir on October 13 after performing Umrah, but they were unable to do so due to flight cancellations over security concerns.
According to information shared by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, IndiGo has extended the cancellation of its flights to Saudi Arabia. Flights to and from Riyadh have been cancelled until October 31, while flights to Jeddah, Dammam, and Medina will remain cancelled until October 27.
Stranded pilgrims have said that while some passengers managed to return via indirect or connecting routes, not everyone possesses the financial means to afford travel through these “alternative, high-cost options.”
They stated that they were left with little cash and were struggling to cover daily expenses, including those on accommodation, food, and medicine.
Making an appeal to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, they sought immediate intervention and coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the relevant airlines to ensure their return.
They emphasised that the prolonged stay is causing them “significant financial and mental distress,” and have expressed hope that the government would take urgent measures to facilitate their evacuation.
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