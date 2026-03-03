ETV Bharat / state

Flight Attendant Harassed On Chennai-Delhi Flight, DMK Leader Among 2 Held

Chennai: The Meenambakkam Women Police Station has arrested two men, including a DMK councillor, on charges of sexually harassing a flight attendant during a domestic flight from Chennai to Delhi.

Officials said that the incident took place on February 25, at around 4 pm on a private airline flight that departed from Chennai's domestic airport to Delhi. According to the complaint, two male passengers, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, created a disturbance during the flight.

Official sources said that the men argued with the flight attendant and refused to remain seated. Instead, they stood up and began asking her personal questions, including details about her hometown. When the flight attendant replied that she was from Madurai, they mocked her and laughed.

The situation worsened when the flight attendant later approached their seating area as part of her duties. It is alleged that the two passengers misbehaved with her during the interaction. Shocked and disturbed by their conduct, the flight attendant moved away from them.