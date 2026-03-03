Flight Attendant Harassed On Chennai-Delhi Flight, DMK Leader Among 2 Held
A DMK councillor and a lawyer were arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a flight attendant on a Chennai-Delhi flight after she filed a police complaint.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Chennai: The Meenambakkam Women Police Station has arrested two men, including a DMK councillor, on charges of sexually harassing a flight attendant during a domestic flight from Chennai to Delhi.
Officials said that the incident took place on February 25, at around 4 pm on a private airline flight that departed from Chennai's domestic airport to Delhi. According to the complaint, two male passengers, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, created a disturbance during the flight.
Official sources said that the men argued with the flight attendant and refused to remain seated. Instead, they stood up and began asking her personal questions, including details about her hometown. When the flight attendant replied that she was from Madurai, they mocked her and laughed.
The situation worsened when the flight attendant later approached their seating area as part of her duties. It is alleged that the two passengers misbehaved with her during the interaction. Shocked and disturbed by their conduct, the flight attendant moved away from them.
After the flight returned to Chennai from Delhi on February 26, the flight attendant filed a formal complaint at the Meenambakkam All Women Police Station, detailing the harassment she faced during the journey.
Police officials reviewed the passenger seating details and identified the accused based on their seat numbers. One of the accused was identified as Prabhakaran (36), a councillor from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) representing Thiruvallur district. The second accused was identified as Thiyaku (36), a practising lawyer.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case against both men under provisions related to crimes against women and the Aviation Safety Act. The accused were summoned for questioning on February 26, but they failed to appear.
Later, police received information that both men were returning to Chennai from Delhi on another private flight. Officers waited at the airport and arrested them upon arrival at around 5 pm. They were taken to the police station for inquiry and later produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.
