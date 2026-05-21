ETV Bharat / state

'Flexing Institutional Muscles' Against Women: High Court Rebukes J&K Bank Over Maternity Leave Denial

A file photo of the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Calling motherhood a constitutional right that cannot invite discrimination at the workplace, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed appeals filed by Jammu and Kashmir Bank against women employees whose maternity leave delayed their regularisation and salary benefits.

In a 15-page judgement, a division bench led by Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal at Jammu said the bank had “chosen to flex its institutional muscles against its female employees” instead of supporting them during motherhood.

“The appellant bank, a banking behemoth whose vast footprint extends across the length and breadth of India, has regrettably chosen to flex its institutional muscles against its female employees,” the bench said.

“Rather than accommodating and honouring their motherhood, the bank has subjected them to hostile discrimination vis-à-vis their peers. Such an overbearing approach by an institution of this stature is entirely impermissible and cannot be countenanced in law,” the court added.

The judgement upheld an earlier single judge order in favour of four women employees, including Tanu Gupta (respondent in this case), whose maternity leave periods had been excluded while calculating their two-year contractual service for regularisation.

The dispute arose after the bank treated maternity leave as a break in service, which pushed the women employees’ regularisation beyond December 31, 2020. As a result, they lost eligibility for revised pay scales and adjustment pay benefits available to employees regularised before the cut-off date.

The bench said such treatment effectively punished women for motherhood. "Categorising sanctioned maternity leave as a break in service to deny them the benefits of the said circular is discriminatory,” the court observed.

The judges also underlined the unequal power equation between large institutions and employees, especially women seeking livelihood security. “In reality, the respondents possessed no equal bargaining power; they were at the absolute mercy of the employer, where any contemporaneous protest against the regularisation terms would have simply resulted in their termination,” the court said.

Opening the judgement with an emotional reflection on working mothers, the bench wrote, “The life of a working mother stands as a profound testament to the ancient Sanskrit ideal of ‘Kshamaya Dharitri' – a patience as vast and enduring as the Earth itself.”