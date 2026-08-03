ETV Bharat / state

Flash Floods Hit Kargil Villages After Heavy Rains; Army, Police Launch Relief Operations

Jammu/Kargil: Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall and cloudburst hit parts of the Kargil region, damaging infrastructure, disrupting road connectivity and prompting rescue operations by the Army, police and civil administration, officials said on Monday.

Heavy rain triggered flash floods in Hardass and Tumail villages of Kargil district on Sunday evening, inundating habitations and damaging roads and other public infrastructure, officials said. Local authorities and emergency teams rushed to affected areas to assess the damage and launch relief operations.

The Army said troops of the Forever in Operations division launched immediate rescue and relief operations after a cloudburst struck Gund in Hardass, with flash floods snapping road connectivity and leaving residents stranded. Troops evacuated affected villagers, provided first aid, and distributed drinking water, essential supplies and meals, amid adverse weather conditions, Army officials said.

In another area, the Army, in coordination with the civil administration, assisted in clearing debris and restoring roads, water supply and electricity to facilitate relief operations in affected villages.