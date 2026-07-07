ETV Bharat / state

Flash Floods Hit J-K's Doda; Several Structures, Vehicles Suffer Damage

People inspect debris and damaged vehicles after flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall and cloudbursts caused widespread destruction in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. ( PTI )

Jammu: Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall struck the upper reaches of Thathri town in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, partially damaging several houses, shops and vehicles. No loss of life has been reported.

The latest flash flood is the third such incident in the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar in the past two days, following heavy rainfall that has battered the mountainous region.

Officials said heavy rain in the upper reaches triggered flash floods, bringing boulders, mud and debris into Thathri town. Several residential and commercial structures suffered partial damage as mudslides and boulders swept through the area. A number of vehicles parked along the road were buried under the debris, while locals claimed that some vehicles were swept away by the flash flood into the Chenab river.

The exact number of vehicles affected and the overall extent of the damage was yet to be officially assessed. The Doda-Kishtwar highway was also blocked at Thathri following the flash floods, disrupting vehicular movement in the region. The district administration, along with police and other agencies, launched clearance operations to restore road connectivity and assess the damage.

The incident comes a day after heavy flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall damaged the Doda-Kishtwar highway near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project. Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Krishan Lal said the administration responded promptly to rain-related incidents across the district and restored affected roads.