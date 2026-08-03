ETV Bharat / state

Flash Floods Cut Off Huri, BRO Restores Lifeline with 200-Foot Bailey Bridge In Arunachal Pradesh

Tezpur: Bringing much-needed relief to the residents of Arunachal Pradesh's remote Kurung Kumey district, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored road connectivity to Huri by launching a 200-foot Bailey bridge after the existing bridge was washed away in devastating flash floods on the night of July 11, a defence official said.

The flash floods had completely snapped the only road link to Huri, isolating the region and severely disrupting the movement of people, essential commodities, medical aid and emergency services.

Taking up the challenge on a mission mode, BRO launched project Arunank for intensive restoration operation. Teams from 85 Road Construction Company (RCC) under the 756 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) battled relentless rainfall, swollen river currents, unstable soil conditions and recurring landslides to restore the crucial link.

The operation was fraught with challenges as the remote location, limited availability of resources and repeated landslides hampered foundation work and the construction of approach roads. However, BRO personnel continued work in adverse weather conditions, often round the clock, to complete the bridge within a short timeframe, the official further said.