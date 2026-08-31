Flash Flood Sweeps Away Three In Jharkhand; Two Bodies Recovered, One Missing
Two dead and one missing after a flash flood swept away three villagers returning from a funeral across Jharkhand's swollen Kuili river on Sunday.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Chaibasa: Two people were killed and one remains missing after being swept away by the swollen Kuili hill river on Sunday, following heavy monsoon rains in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, officials said on Monday
Rescue operations are underway to find a missing woman after authorities recovered two bodies from the river in Bahda village, located within the Chotanagra Police Station limits.
“The villagers were returning home from a funeral around 6 p.m. on Sunday when incessant rainfall triggered a sudden flash flood. The abrupt rise in water levels generated violent currents that swept three persons away before they could reach safety,” officials said.
Search operations were launched immediately after the incident, with local divers and government rescue agencies including a police team led by Chotanagra Police Station in-charge Gautam Kumar deployed to the site.
“On Sunday night, one body of a woman was found trapped in bushes roughly 500 metres downstream from the accident site. She was identified as the mother of local villager Roya Sidhu,” police said.
During a joint search operation, the body of another person, namely Bosen Sidhu was also recovered from the river.
Police identified the missing person as Sunita Sidhu, wife of Bamiya Sidhu. “Efforts to trace her are continuing. Search teams are combing the riverbanks, nearby bushes and areas along the possible course of the river's flow.”
“Continuous rainfall has kept the river in spate, making rescue operations difficult due to the strong current. Searches are also ongoing in downstream areas where the missing woman may have been carried by the flow of water,” they said.
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