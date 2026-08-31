ETV Bharat / state

Flash Flood Sweeps Away Three In Jharkhand; Two Bodies Recovered, One Missing

Two bodies recovered from Jharkhand River ( ETV Bharat )

Chaibasa: Two people were killed and one remains missing after being swept away by the swollen Kuili hill river on Sunday, following heavy monsoon rains in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, officials said on Monday Rescue operations are underway to find a missing woman after authorities recovered two bodies from the river in Bahda village, located within the Chotanagra Police Station limits. “The villagers were returning home from a funeral around 6 p.m. on Sunday when incessant rainfall triggered a sudden flash flood. The abrupt rise in water levels generated violent currents that swept three persons away before they could reach safety,” officials said. Flash Flood Sweeps Away Three In Jharkhand; Two Bodies Recovered, One Missing (ETV Bharat)