ETV Bharat / state

Flash Flood Risk Looms In Uttarakhand As Landslide Blocks Ramganga River

Pithoragarh: Continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district has triggered a landslide that blocked the flow of the Ramganga River near Haradiya on the Thal-Munsiyari motor road, raising concerns about the safety of nearby villages.

The water level of the resulting lake rose to approximately 800 meters on Sunday, posing a threat to the villages of Bhaiskhal, Basgun, and Chhipa.

Officials said massive amounts of debris and boulders tumbled into the river after heavy rain on July 4, and a lake stretching about 600 meters has been formed. They added that a cause for concern is that the lake is expanding towards Bhaiskot village, endangering a population of 600 to 700 people across five villages. The administration has stepped up surveillance in the area.

The rising water levels washed away temporary bridges over the Ramganga that were used daily by residents from the Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts for commuting. With the bridges destroyed, people are forced to take long, alternative routes, disrupting local travel.