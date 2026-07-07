Flash Flood Risk Looms In Uttarakhand As Landslide Blocks Ramganga River
Ramganga River blocked by landslide raises fears of floods posing threat to several villages.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Pithoragarh: Continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district has triggered a landslide that blocked the flow of the Ramganga River near Haradiya on the Thal-Munsiyari motor road, raising concerns about the safety of nearby villages.
The water level of the resulting lake rose to approximately 800 meters on Sunday, posing a threat to the villages of Bhaiskhal, Basgun, and Chhipa.
Officials said massive amounts of debris and boulders tumbled into the river after heavy rain on July 4, and a lake stretching about 600 meters has been formed. They added that a cause for concern is that the lake is expanding towards Bhaiskot village, endangering a population of 600 to 700 people across five villages. The administration has stepped up surveillance in the area.
The rising water levels washed away temporary bridges over the Ramganga that were used daily by residents from the Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts for commuting. With the bridges destroyed, people are forced to take long, alternative routes, disrupting local travel.
Debris accumulation in the Ramganga River also led to the formation of lakes in 2013, 2016, and 2024. Experts have warned that a sudden breach of the lake could trigger flash floods in downstream areas.
"Sensitive zones, including Haradiya, have been inspected. The district administration has been informed about the lake formation in the Ramganga River, and the situation is being closely monitored," said Lalit Mohan Tiwari, SDM Munsiyari.
Officials from the Irrigation Department, including S.S. Bisht (Additional Assistant Engineer) and Vinay Rawat (Junior Engineer) also inspected the site.
A fresh assessment for the safe drainage of the lake is being prepared and submitted to the administration. Additionally, the channelisation of the Haradiya Nala is essential, officials said, while local residents have urged the administration to promptly arrange for the safe discharge of the lake water and provide alternative transportation arrangements.
Also Read