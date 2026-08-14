Flash Flood In Jhakela Nala On Pithoragarh-Thal-Munsiyari Road
Water flow in the Jhakela Nala has increased following overnight rains, as the road remains closed; locals recall 2009 disaster, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Pithoragarh: A day after the tunnel accident in Pipalkoti, Chamoli, the Jhakela Nala on the Thal-Munsiyari road in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, was once again in spate on Friday. A sudden rise in the water level has created an atmosphere of panic in the surrounding areas. Given the strong currents and the continuously rising water level, people have been advised to remain alert and avoid venturing near rivers and streams unnecessarily. For now, this road has been completely closed.
For Pithoragarh locals, the Jhakela Nala is not merely an ordinary seasonal stream; it is associated with a traumatic memory that people here have not been able to forget. A severe natural disaster that struck the region on August 7-8, 2009, caused massive devastation, when a cloudburst and a sudden surge of water caught many people in its path, resulting in the loss of nearly two dozen lives.
The images and events of that disaster remain etched in the minds of locals. This is why, whenever the Jhakela Nala suddenly surges during the monsoons, people's anxiety escalates manifold.
Amid continuous rainfall, the water flow in the Jhakela Nala increased on Thursday. In no time, the stream — which had appeared calm — assumed a menacing form. Water and debris were seen rushing downstream with great force. The situation has become extremely dangerous for commuters travelling along the Thal-Munsiyari road.
Weather conditions in Uttarakhand are currently extremely challenging. On the one hand, a rescue operation is underway in Chamoli after water and debris entered an under-construction tunnel. On the other, continuous rainfall in Pithoragarh has caused rivers and streams to surge. While the two incidents are distinct, they share a common lesson: A sudden change in weather conditions in the mountains can create havoc.
Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Mahra stated that with rainfall unabated, the road is currently closed. There are no reports of casualties or property damage so far. He added, "Some people are describing the event as a cloudburst, but that is not the case. Our team is heading to the site."
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