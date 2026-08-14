ETV Bharat / state

Flash Flood In Jhakela Nala On Pithoragarh-Thal-Munsiyari Road

Pithoragarh: A day after the tunnel accident in Pipalkoti, Chamoli, the Jhakela Nala on the Thal-Munsiyari road in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, was once again in spate on Friday. A sudden rise in the water level has created an atmosphere of panic in the surrounding areas. Given the strong currents and the continuously rising water level, people have been advised to remain alert and avoid venturing near rivers and streams unnecessarily. For now, this road has been completely closed.

For Pithoragarh locals, the Jhakela Nala is not merely an ordinary seasonal stream; it is associated with a traumatic memory that people here have not been able to forget. A severe natural disaster that struck the region on August 7-8, 2009, caused massive devastation, when a cloudburst and a sudden surge of water caught many people in its path, resulting in the loss of nearly two dozen lives.

The images and events of that disaster remain etched in the minds of locals. This is why, whenever the Jhakela Nala suddenly surges during the monsoons, people's anxiety escalates manifold.