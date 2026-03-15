ETV Bharat / state

Flailing Foundation: 826 Primary Schools Shut Down In Uttarakhand In Five Years

By Kirankanth Sharma

Dehradun: As many as 826 primary schools in Uttarakhand have been shut down in the last five years with the government citing rural migration and a dwindling student enrollment as the factors. Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat revealed the figures in reply to a question during the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly. The statistics cover the period from 2020 to 2025.

The shutting down of the educational institutions paints a vivid picture of the changing socio-economic landscape in the hills of the state. Villages where school premises once bustled with the lively chatter of children now lie shrouded in silence. It is understood that in many schools, the student enrollment had dropped to such low levels that keeping them operational became unfeasible for the government.

Consequently, the Education Department was compelled to make the difficult decision to either close these schools permanently or merge them with nearby educational institutions. The situation raises grave questions regarding the state's education system.

The government has acknowledged that numerous schools—including 49 in Nainital—had to be closed down due to extremely low student enrollment. Additionally, the Education Minister informed the Assembly that the process of appointing 808 headmasters is currently underway to strengthen the administrative management of schools across the state. The government said that in schools where very few students remained, the children have been transferred to larger, nearby schools to ensure they have access to a better learning environment and resources.

District-wise statistics

According to data presented in the Legislative Assembly, the highest number of school closures has taken place in the Tehri district, where 262 schools have been shut down. This is followed by the Pauri Garhwal district, where 120 schools have been closed. Ranking third is the Pithoragarh district, with 104 school closures.

Meanwhile, among other districts, 83 schools have closed in Almora, 49 in Nainital, 43 in Chamoli, 38 in Dehradun, 34 in Champawat, 25 in Uttarkashi, 21 in Udham Singh Nagar, and 15 in Rudraprayag; Bageshwar has also seen 25 school closures. In Haridwar, two schools have been shut down as per government data.

These statistics clearly indicate that the problem of school closures is far more prevalent in the hilly districts. The primary reasons for this are said to be the continuous migration from these regions and the consequent decline in population. Currently, a total of 10,940 primary schools are operational across the state.

Migration and diminishing enrollment