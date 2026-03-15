Flailing Foundation: 826 Primary Schools Shut Down In Uttarakhand In Five Years
Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that the schools faced rural migration and subsequent dwindling student enrollment.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
By Kirankanth Sharma
Dehradun: As many as 826 primary schools in Uttarakhand have been shut down in the last five years with the government citing rural migration and a dwindling student enrollment as the factors. Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat revealed the figures in reply to a question during the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly. The statistics cover the period from 2020 to 2025.
The shutting down of the educational institutions paints a vivid picture of the changing socio-economic landscape in the hills of the state. Villages where school premises once bustled with the lively chatter of children now lie shrouded in silence. It is understood that in many schools, the student enrollment had dropped to such low levels that keeping them operational became unfeasible for the government.
Consequently, the Education Department was compelled to make the difficult decision to either close these schools permanently or merge them with nearby educational institutions. The situation raises grave questions regarding the state's education system.
The government has acknowledged that numerous schools—including 49 in Nainital—had to be closed down due to extremely low student enrollment. Additionally, the Education Minister informed the Assembly that the process of appointing 808 headmasters is currently underway to strengthen the administrative management of schools across the state. The government said that in schools where very few students remained, the children have been transferred to larger, nearby schools to ensure they have access to a better learning environment and resources.
District-wise statistics
According to data presented in the Legislative Assembly, the highest number of school closures has taken place in the Tehri district, where 262 schools have been shut down. This is followed by the Pauri Garhwal district, where 120 schools have been closed. Ranking third is the Pithoragarh district, with 104 school closures.
Meanwhile, among other districts, 83 schools have closed in Almora, 49 in Nainital, 43 in Chamoli, 38 in Dehradun, 34 in Champawat, 25 in Uttarkashi, 21 in Udham Singh Nagar, and 15 in Rudraprayag; Bageshwar has also seen 25 school closures. In Haridwar, two schools have been shut down as per government data.
These statistics clearly indicate that the problem of school closures is far more prevalent in the hilly districts. The primary reasons for this are said to be the continuous migration from these regions and the consequent decline in population. Currently, a total of 10,940 primary schools are operational across the state.
Migration and diminishing enrollment
Migration has long been a major social issue in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand. This phenomenon has had a direct impact on the education system as well. In search of employment, better healthcare facilities, and a modern lifestyle, thousands of families migrate from villages to cities every year. When families leave their villages, the number of children residing there naturally declines. Consequently, while school buildings may still stand in many villages, the number of students enrolled in them has dwindled to extremely low levels.
In several instances, situations have arisen where a school is left with only two or three students. Under such circumstances, the task of managing and operating an entire school has become a significant challenge for the Education Department. Consequently, a decision has been taken to shut them down.
Extremely low student enrollment in thousands of schools
In addition to the schools that have already been closed in the state, there are a large number of educational institutions where student enrollment is extremely low. In many schools, fewer than ten students are currently enrolled. Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat stated that students from these schools with low enrollment are being transferred to other institutions.
Lack of basic amenities—another major factor
Educationist Shiv Shankar Jaiswal observed that the lack of basic amenities in schools is also a significant reason behind the declining student population.
“The buildings of many schools are in a dilapidated condition, and there is a shortage of adequate classrooms. Furthermore, in some schools, even basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water, and playgrounds are insufficient. Under such circumstances, parents hesitate to send their children to government schools,” he said.
He said that parents view private schools as a superior alternative. “This is the primary reason why enrollment in government schools has been on a continuous decline. The shortage of teachers in government schools has also long been a major issue,” said Jaiswal.
Major challenge of preserving education in the hills
The closure of 826 primary schools in Uttarakhand within a span of five years serves as a grave warning sign. The situation indicates that the education system in the hilly regions is grappling with numerous challenges. Factors such as migration, dwindling student numbers, a lack of basic amenities, and the shortage of teachers are collectively exacerbating this crisis. If effective measures are not implemented in a timely manner, this problem could become even more severe in the years to come.
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