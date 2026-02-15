Five Youths Killed As Car Rams Into KSRTC Bus In Bengaluru Rural
Police said four died on the spot, while another succumbed in the hospital without responding to treatment. The 43 passengers of the bus escaped unhurt.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Bengaluru Rural: Five youths were killed when their car hit a divider and rammed into a KSRTC bus in the Nelamangala taluk of Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural at midnight on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Durga Prasad (20), Keshav (19), Lalit (22), Harshit (20) and Dhanush (20), all from Doddaballapur, police said.
According to the police, five friends were travelling in the car when the driver lost control due to overspeeding on the flyover near Jindal on the Tumakuru-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-48) under Madanayakanahalli police station. Subsequently, it hit the divider and was flung off due to the intense force, before colliding with the KSRTC bus plying from Bengaluru to Hubballi. In the impact, the front portion of the car that was heading from Tumakuru to Bengaluru was mangled.
"Four youths died on the spot, while another succumbed in the hospital without responding to treatment. The front of the KSRTC bus was also damaged. However, 43 passengers escaped unhurt. The Madanayakanahalli police visited the spot for inspection. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway," an official said.
On February 13, seven youths died on the spot in a horrific road accident involving a bike, two cars and a lorry on the Hosakote-Dabaspete highway. Police said the speeding car lost control and hit the bike from behind, which rammed into the divider and hit the lorry coming from the other side, which also hit another car. The wheels of the lorry were broken due to the impact of the collision, while the front portion of the car was completely mangled.
Also Read