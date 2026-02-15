ETV Bharat / state

Five Youths Killed As Car Rams Into KSRTC Bus In Bengaluru Rural

Bengaluru Rural: Five youths were killed when their car hit a divider and rammed into a KSRTC bus in the Nelamangala taluk of Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural at midnight on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Durga Prasad (20), Keshav (19), Lalit (22), Harshit (20) and Dhanush (20), all from Doddaballapur, police said.

According to the police, five friends were travelling in the car when the driver lost control due to overspeeding on the flyover near Jindal on the Tumakuru-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-48) under Madanayakanahalli police station. Subsequently, it hit the divider and was flung off due to the intense force, before colliding with the KSRTC bus plying from Bengaluru to Hubballi. In the impact, the front portion of the car that was heading from Tumakuru to Bengaluru was mangled.