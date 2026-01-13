ETV Bharat / state

5 Years After Historic LDF Switch, Jose K. Mani Faction Plots Return To UDF Ahead Of Kerala Assembly Polls

Kottayam: As Kerala heads for another Assembly election, political equations remain volatile. The latest development in the news of speculations regarding Jose K. Mani and his Kerala Congress (M) faction potentially returning to the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The shift in political alignment follows a series of internal assessments and recent setbacks in the recently held local body elections, particularly in the party’s traditional heartlands of Kottayam and Idukki, including a stinging defeat in their bastion of Pala.

Uncertainty was further fuelled when Mani skipped the anti-Centre protest organised by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Thiruvananthapuram, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He instead chose to travel to New Delhi for what is rumoured to be high-level negotiations with the Congress national leadership.

News reports from the state capital suggest that a telephonic conversation between Mani and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi took place, with the former insisting on a Pala-first criterion for their homecoming. He also demanded a guaranteed return of the Pala assembly seat, to which the Congress high command has allegedly offered a favourable response.

The move, however, exposed a brewing rebellion within the party’s legislative ranks, highlighting a clear rift between the leadership and its cabinet representatives. The state Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, the party's face in the current LDF government, took to social media to share a photograph with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan captioned "Will Continue," a move interpreted as a direct signal of loyalty to the Left. Augustine, while addressing the media, dismissed the front-change rumours as baseless and asserted that Jose K. Mani would lead the LDF’s upcoming central region jatha.