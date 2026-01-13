5 Years After Historic LDF Switch, Jose K. Mani Faction Plots Return To UDF Ahead Of Kerala Assembly Polls
Published : January 13, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Kottayam: As Kerala heads for another Assembly election, political equations remain volatile. The latest development in the news of speculations regarding Jose K. Mani and his Kerala Congress (M) faction potentially returning to the United Democratic Front (UDF).
The shift in political alignment follows a series of internal assessments and recent setbacks in the recently held local body elections, particularly in the party’s traditional heartlands of Kottayam and Idukki, including a stinging defeat in their bastion of Pala.
Uncertainty was further fuelled when Mani skipped the anti-Centre protest organised by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Thiruvananthapuram, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He instead chose to travel to New Delhi for what is rumoured to be high-level negotiations with the Congress national leadership.
News reports from the state capital suggest that a telephonic conversation between Mani and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi took place, with the former insisting on a Pala-first criterion for their homecoming. He also demanded a guaranteed return of the Pala assembly seat, to which the Congress high command has allegedly offered a favourable response.
The move, however, exposed a brewing rebellion within the party’s legislative ranks, highlighting a clear rift between the leadership and its cabinet representatives. The state Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, the party's face in the current LDF government, took to social media to share a photograph with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan captioned "Will Continue," a move interpreted as a direct signal of loyalty to the Left. Augustine, while addressing the media, dismissed the front-change rumours as baseless and asserted that Jose K. Mani would lead the LDF’s upcoming central region jatha.
While Ranni MLA Pramod Narayan said he stands firmly with Augustine, other legislators, including Sebastian Kulathunkal and Job Michael, are reportedly in favour of the leadership’s move toward the UDF. Meanwhile, Government Chief Whip Dr N. Jayaraj has maintained a strategic silence, adding to the suspense surrounding the party's future.
Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan further complicated the narrative by predicting "miraculous shifts" in the political landscape, suggesting that the UDF is preparing to welcome several disgruntled factions from both the LDF and NDA. The brewing crisis comes years after the party made its historic move to the LDF in October 2020, ending a thirty-year association with the UDF that began to sour during the ‘Bar Bribery’ scandal and the eventual leadership struggle following the death of K.M. Mani.
In June 2020, following a dispute over the Kottayam District Panchayat President post, the Jose K Mani faction was expelled from the UDF, leading Mani to resign his Rajya Sabha seat and officially join the LDF on October 14, 2020. This entry was initially hailed as a masterstroke, delivering the LDF unprecedented victories in Central Travancore and securing a historic second term for the Pinarayi Vijayan government in 2021.
Despite holding five crucial seats in the 15th Legislative Assembly, the party is now at a crossroads. Faced with intelligence reports suggesting a UDF resurgence and fearing further erosion of its Christian vote bank after the recent local body election debacles, the Jose K. Mani faction appears ready to risk its current ministerial positions for a long-term future within the UDF, a decision that could fundamentally alter the coalition arithmetic and power dynamics of Kerala politics just months before the state goes to the polls.
