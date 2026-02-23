ETV Bharat / state

Five Year Term Of DDCs In Jammu And Kashmir Ends Tuesday

Srinagar: The five-year term of District Development Councils in Jammu and Kashmir is coming to an end on Tuesday, ending all the grassroots representation in the union territory as per the Panchayati Raj system.

The elections for district development councils were held in November- December 2020 after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the Centre amended the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act 1989 to pave the way for holding these elections for the first time in the union territory at a time when there was no elected government.

The government has indicated that it will not assign functions of DDCs to officers, citing a lack of legal provisions in the Panchayat Raj Act 1989.

The elected government notified the five-year term of these councils on February 24th this year. In a letter, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj had communicated to all chairpersons and members of the councils about the completion of their tenure.

Jammu and Kashmir had 20 DDC councils, and each district had 14 DDC members. “As per the opinion rendered by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, citing relevant provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996 (Sub-Rule (2) and (3) of Rule 108ZP), the term of the DDCs commences from the date of issuance of the notification constituting the Councils (February 25, 2021). Accordingly, the Councils shall cease to exist with effect from February 24, 2026,” the communication from Rural Development read.