Five-Year-Old Stays With Father’s Body For Two Days In Rajamahendravaram; Suspicious Death Under Probe

Rajamahendravaram: A five-year-old boy spent two days alone with his deceased father’s body, unaware of the tragedy that had occurred inside their home in Prakasam Nagar in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry). The shocking discovery came on Monday after neighbours noticed a foul odour and alerted the police.

The deceased, identified as K. Ravishankar (47), was employed in a private firm and had been living separately from his wife for the past several years. Police sources said he was reportedly in a relationship with another woman. His young son was found alone in the house when officers arrived.

According to police, the child managed to feed himself during the two days following his father’s death, not realising that his father was no longer alive. Neighbours, who had earlier dismissed occasional sounds from the house, raised an alarm only when the stench became unbearable.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances of Ravishankar’s death. Initial inspections showed no signs of forced entry or struggle, but officers said all possibilities, including natural causes and foul play, are being examined.