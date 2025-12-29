Five-Year-Old Guards Dead Father, Dying Mother All Night In Bone-Chilling Cold In Odisha's Deogarh
Gaurav was riding home with his parents when they quarreled and consumed pesticide in a forest.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST
Deogarh: A five-year-old boy spent an entire night alone in a forest amid bone-chilling cold, guarding his dead father and dying mother who had consumed pesticide in front of him to end their lives.
The incident took place in Odisha's Deogarh district and came to fore when the boy, identified as Gaurav, was found on a road near the forest seeking help from passersby on Sunday morning. Police said, Gaurav's father Dushmant Majhi and mother Rinki, residents of Jianantapali village under Kundheigola police station, had consumed pesticide over a domestic dispute while returning home on a motorcycle.
Police said, on December 27, Dushmant, Rinki and Gaurav were returning home on a bike. However, after an argument, Dushmant and Rinki went around a kilometre into the forest and consumed pesticide to end their lives in front of Gaurav. The five-year-old who was also allegedly made to consume pesticide by his parents, was helpless but stayed with them all night.
Gaurav came out of the forest early on Sunday morning and told a passerby about the incident. The local informed Khairpali police which reached the spot at around 10 am and rushed Dushmant, Rinki and Gaurav to Chhendipada hospital in neighbouring Angul district. While Dushmant was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, Rinki was shifted to Angul district hospital in a critical condition where she too succumbed while undergoing treatment.
Kundheigola police station IIC John Kujur said, Gaurav was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition was critical.
Kundheigola police have registered a case of death (No 24/25) and are investigating the matter. "While the reason for the couple consuming poison is not yet known, it is suspected that they did it over to a family dispute," Kujur said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read
Siblings Killed Parents, Died By Suicide: Police On Deaths In Maharashtra's Nanded