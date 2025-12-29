ETV Bharat / state

Five-Year-Old Guards Dead Father, Dying Mother All Night In Bone-Chilling Cold In Odisha's Deogarh

Deogarh: A five-year-old boy spent an entire night alone in a forest amid bone-chilling cold, guarding his dead father and dying mother who had consumed pesticide in front of him to end their lives.

The incident took place in Odisha's Deogarh district and came to fore when the boy, identified as Gaurav, was found on a road near the forest seeking help from passersby on Sunday morning. Police said, Gaurav's father Dushmant Majhi and mother Rinki, residents of Jianantapali village under Kundheigola police station, had consumed pesticide over a domestic dispute while returning home on a motorcycle.

Police said, on December 27, Dushmant, Rinki and Gaurav were returning home on a bike. However, after an argument, Dushmant and Rinki went around a kilometre into the forest and consumed pesticide to end their lives in front of Gaurav. The five-year-old who was also allegedly made to consume pesticide by his parents, was helpless but stayed with them all night.

Gaurav came out of the forest early on Sunday morning and told a passerby about the incident. The local informed Khairpali police which reached the spot at around 10 am and rushed Dushmant, Rinki and Gaurav to Chhendipada hospital in neighbouring Angul district. While Dushmant was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, Rinki was shifted to Angul district hospital in a critical condition where she too succumbed while undergoing treatment.