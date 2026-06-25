Five-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Rajasthan's Alwar, Police Launch Hunt For Accused
Police formed a special team after a five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Alwar, while CCTV footage is being examined | Piyush Pathak reports.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Alwar: A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Thursday. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a special team has been formed to trace the accused.
According to police, the child was playing outside her home when an unidentified man allegedly approached her, lured her onto his motorcycle and took her to a secluded location. The accused allegedly abandoned the girl after the assault and fled.
The incident came to light after the child's family began searching for her when she did not return home. They alerted the police after finding her.
Police Form Special Team
Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said he visited the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and directed officials to constitute a special team to identify and arrest the accused. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, he said.
A forensic science team inspected the scene and collected evidence. The child has undergone a medical examination, while investigators are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspect and reconstruct his movements.
Residents Demand Swift Action
The incident triggered widespread anger in the village, with many residents gathering at the local police station to demand the immediate arrest of the accused. Senior police officers remained at the police station late into the night to monitor the investigation, while multiple teams continued efforts to trace the suspect.
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