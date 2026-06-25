ETV Bharat / state

Five-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Rajasthan's Alwar, Police Launch Hunt For Accused

Alwar: A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Thursday. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a special team has been formed to trace the accused.

According to police, the child was playing outside her home when an unidentified man allegedly approached her, lured her onto his motorcycle and took her to a secluded location. The accused allegedly abandoned the girl after the assault and fled.

The incident came to light after the child's family began searching for her when she did not return home. They alerted the police after finding her.

Police Form Special Team