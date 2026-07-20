Five-Year-Old Girl Dies After Stray Dog Attack In Rajasthan's Bundi, Three Others Injured
The villagers rescue the child, but she had already sustained critical injuries. Shreya was taken to the Bundi District Hospital, where doctors provided emergency treatment.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Bundi: A five-year-old girl died after being mauled by a stray dog in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Monday, while three other people, including an elderly woman, were seriously injured in separate stray dog attacks.
The incident occurred in Bishanpura village under the Sadar police station limits.
According to District Hospital surgeon Dr. Shubham Vyas, the victim, Shreya (5), daughter of Om Prakash Meena, was walking towards a field from her elder sister's house when a stray dog suddenly attacked her.
The villagers rescue the child, but she had already sustained critical injuries. Shreya was taken to the Bundi District Hospital, where doctors provided emergency treatment.
Dr Vyas said the child was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. Doctors performed CPR and briefly revived her heartbeat, but the attack had caused injuries.
According to the doctor, the stray dog had damaged the child's spine, which caused paralysis in her lower body. She had multiple deep wounds across her body.
After initial treatment, she was referred to Kota Medical College Hospital. However, her condition deteriorated during the journey. She was placed on ventilator support after reaching the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Shreya's father, Om Prakash Meena, said he was in Bundi for work when the incident occurred. The family took the body directly to their village without a post-mortem examination and performed the last rites.
Sadar Police Station House Officer Bhanwar Singh said no formal complaint has been received from the family so far.
In another incident in the Neem Ka Kheda area of Bundi district, an elderly woman, Kailashi Bai was attacked by a stray dog. Her sister, Sita Bai, said the victim suffered deep injuries to both hands and her neck.
Two others, Vanshika (5) and Brahma Bai (24), were also injured in separate stray dog attacks. All three are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital.
According to Brahma Bai's brother, Tejpal Gurjar, she was on her way to the fields when the dog attacked her and she sustained injuries on her arms and legs.
This is not the first such incident in Bundi district. Similar stray dog attacks have previously been reported from Sitapura and Talera, where several children were seriously injured and one child had earlier lost his life.
Despite repeated incidents, residents say no permanent measures have been taken to address the growing menace of stray dogs in the district.
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