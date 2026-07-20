ETV Bharat / state

Five-Year-Old Girl Dies After Stray Dog Attack In Rajasthan's Bundi, Three Others Injured

Bundi: A five-year-old girl died after being mauled by a stray dog in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Monday, while three other people, including an elderly woman, were seriously injured in separate stray dog attacks.

The incident occurred in Bishanpura village under the Sadar police station limits.

According to District Hospital surgeon Dr. Shubham Vyas, the victim, Shreya (5), daughter of Om Prakash Meena, was walking towards a field from her elder sister's house when a stray dog suddenly attacked her.

The villagers rescue the child, but she had already sustained critical injuries. Shreya was taken to the Bundi District Hospital, where doctors provided emergency treatment.

Dr Vyas said the child was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. Doctors performed CPR and briefly revived her heartbeat, but the attack had caused injuries.

According to the doctor, the stray dog had damaged the child's spine, which caused paralysis in her lower body. She had multiple deep wounds across her body.

After initial treatment, she was referred to Kota Medical College Hospital. However, her condition deteriorated during the journey. She was placed on ventilator support after reaching the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.