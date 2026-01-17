ETV Bharat / state

Five-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur: A five-year-old girl died after she fell into a septic tank at Mowa under Pandri police station in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday.

The deceased, Riya Mahilage, was playing outside the house of a relative when she fell into the septic tank. Police said, Riya along with her family had been to Mowa to attend a baby shower function when the incident occurred. The relative reside in a rented house and its owner had the septic tank cleaned recently. The tank was covered with a sheet and Riya fell into it while playing nearby.

Riya's family members said they could not find her for a long time and while looking around the house, discovered that she had fallen into the septic tank. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Pandri Police Station In-charge Swaraj Tripathi stated, "Police received reports of a girl's death after falling into a septic tank in the Mowa area. Police personnel rushed to the spot and questioned the deceased's family and the landlord. After completing the inquest proceedings, the police have begun further investigation." He said action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence.