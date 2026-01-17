Five-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank In Chhattisgarh's Raipur
The deceased was playing at a relative's house when she fell into the septic tank which was cleaned recently.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Raipur: A five-year-old girl died after she fell into a septic tank at Mowa under Pandri police station in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday.
The deceased, Riya Mahilage, was playing outside the house of a relative when she fell into the septic tank. Police said, Riya along with her family had been to Mowa to attend a baby shower function when the incident occurred. The relative reside in a rented house and its owner had the septic tank cleaned recently. The tank was covered with a sheet and Riya fell into it while playing nearby.
Riya's family members said they could not find her for a long time and while looking around the house, discovered that she had fallen into the septic tank. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.
Pandri Police Station In-charge Swaraj Tripathi stated, "Police received reports of a girl's death after falling into a septic tank in the Mowa area. Police personnel rushed to the spot and questioned the deceased's family and the landlord. After completing the inquest proceedings, the police have begun further investigation." He said action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence.
Meanwhile, locals accused the landlord of negligence and said had the lid of the septic tank been closed, the incident would not have occurred.
In November last year, three children died after accidentally falling into a septic tank at Ragadipada village under Badamba block of Cuttack district.
The deceased were identified as Shubham Nayak (3), Shivani Nayak (7) and Ankit Nayak (9) of Bada Barena and Ichapur villages. According to Athagarh SDPO Biswajit Mohanty, the children were at their maternal uncle's house in Ragadipada. "They were playing at the backyard of their uncle's house when they accidentally fell into the septic tank," said Mohanty.
Also Read
Three Minors Die After Falling Into Septic Tank In Odisha's Cuttack