ETV Bharat / state

Five-Year-Old From Etah Crushed By Boulder On Kedarnath Route

Rudraprayag: A five-year-old child died on the spot on Sunday evening after being crushed by a boulder that suddenly fell from a hill near Chirbasa on the Kedarnath trekking route. Meanwhile, 1100 pilgrims stranded on the route have been evacuated by the rescue teams stationed at Chirbasa.

The deceased child was transported via a palanquin to the Medical Relief Post (MRP) near the Bhairav ​​Temple at Junglechatti by a team stationed at the spot.

Sources said that the Police Control Room received information about a landslide in the Chirbasa area at around 4.40 pm on Sunday. It was reported that a child was killed on the spot when a rock fell from a hill near Chirbasa on the Kedarnath trekking route. The deceased has been identified as Yash of Etah in Uttar Pradesh.

The falling of boulders in the Chirbasa area has once again highlighted the vulnerability of the Kedarnath pilgrimage route. Amid continuous rainfall, the area is prone to the falling of boulders and landslides. The administration and rescue teams are deployed on the spot to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.