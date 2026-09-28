Five-Year-Old From Etah Crushed By Boulder On Kedarnath Route
Rescue teams stationed at Chirbasa have evacuated 1,100 pilgrims stranded by landslides on the route amid continuous rainfall.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Rudraprayag: A five-year-old child died on the spot on Sunday evening after being crushed by a boulder that suddenly fell from a hill near Chirbasa on the Kedarnath trekking route. Meanwhile, 1100 pilgrims stranded on the route have been evacuated by the rescue teams stationed at Chirbasa.
The deceased child was transported via a palanquin to the Medical Relief Post (MRP) near the Bhairav Temple at Junglechatti by a team stationed at the spot.
Sources said that the Police Control Room received information about a landslide in the Chirbasa area at around 4.40 pm on Sunday. It was reported that a child was killed on the spot when a rock fell from a hill near Chirbasa on the Kedarnath trekking route. The deceased has been identified as Yash of Etah in Uttar Pradesh.
The falling of boulders in the Chirbasa area has once again highlighted the vulnerability of the Kedarnath pilgrimage route. Amid continuous rainfall, the area is prone to the falling of boulders and landslides. The administration and rescue teams are deployed on the spot to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.
The 1,100 pilgrims rescued from Chirbasa were trapped on account of the route getting closed due to the landslides. They were evacuated by the rescue teams deployed on the spot who immediately launched an operation.
District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said, “With the safety of passengers as the top priority, rescue operations are being carried out with utmost vigilance and coordination. Teams are continuously monitoring the situation in the affected area and efforts are underway to evacuate the remaining pilgrims to safety.”
The administration and the rescue teams have appealed to the passengers to maintain patience and cooperate in the security arrangements.
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