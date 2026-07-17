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Five-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Chhattisgarh Village

A 5-year-old boy in Korba was fatally mauled by stray dogs, sparking outrage and calls for urgent government action to control the dog population.

Five-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Chhattisgarh Village
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Korba: In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Dadarkhurd village of Chhattisgarh’s Korba district on Thursday evening. The incident has sparked outrage and grief among the locals.

The deceased Prakash Patel, a first-grade student, was walking home alone after leaving his parents’ workplace to prepare for the upcoming Jagannath Yatra, a major chariot procession.

“On his way, Prakash was surrounded by a pack of stray dogs who attacked him, resulting in severe injuries across his body, which included mauling on his face, hands, and genital area,” said his family.

Five-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Chhattisgarh Village
Family of the deceased boy (ETV Bharat)

Prakash’s parents, both daily wage labourers, had sent him home from their nearby worksite. His father, Kishor Patel, said that he rushed to the scene after Kishor Patel, his father, rushed to the scene after hearing the barking and his son's screams. by the sound of barking and his son’s screams. “With the help of local residents, I was able to rescue Prakash and take him to Korba Medical College Hospital. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

The incident has shocked the community, who expressed concerns over the growing stray dog menace in the area. “The stray dog population in Dadarkhurd and nearby localities has increased significantly, posing a constant threat, especially to children playing or walking alone,” said residents.

Locals demanded urgent government intervention to control the stray dog population. They claimed that the dog sterilisation programmes run by the Korba Municipal Corporation had not yet shown any visible results on the ground.

Five-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Chhattisgarh Village
A view of Korba Medical College Hospital (ETV Bharat)

According to official data, an average of 20 new dog bite cases are reported at Korba Medical College Hospital. “We consume about 50 injections per day, including follow-up doses due to a steady rise in dog bite incidents, particularly in areas surrounding Korba city,” officials said, citing the data.

Also Read

  1. Eight-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Kapurthala Village
  2. 4-Yr-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dog In Andhra Pradesh, Parents Protest Administrative Negligence

TAGGED:

CHILD DIES DUE TO DOG ATTACK
KORBA DOG ATTACK
CHHATTISGARH DOG ATTACK
FIVE YEAR OLD KILLED BY STRAY DOGS

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