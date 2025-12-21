ETV Bharat / state

Five-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard In Gujarat's Amreli

However, Sahil, by then had sustained critical injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

As per reports, the boy, Sahil Rakeshbhai Katara, a resident of Dahod district, was with his father, who was working at a farm when the leopard emerged from the bushes and grabbed him. The leopard tried to drag Sahil away from the spot. But as farmers and locals shouted and created a commotion, the leopard dropped the boy and fled to a forest nearby.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Pratap Chandu of the Gir East Division in Dhar said, "At around 9 am, a leopard attacked a child named Sahil at a pigeon pea farm here and injured him. The child was rushed to a government hospital but he succumbed to his injuries". He said three cages have been set up by the Forest Department to catch the leopard.

Incidents of leopard attacks on children are on rise in Amreli. On November 28, a leopard carried off a one-year-old baby from the farm of one Purushottam Bhai Mori in Trimbakpur village of Dhari. The girl's mother was cooking and the victim was sitting next to her. The leopard emerged from the bushes nearby and picked up the baby and fled.

As the victim's mother and locals ran after the leopard, the latter dropped her around 300 metres from the farm. However, by then the baby had died of critical injuries.