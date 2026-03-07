ETV Bharat / state

Five Workers Injured After Slab Of Under-Construction Building Collapses In Haryana

Bhiwani: Five workers were injured after the slab of an under construction building collapsed in Haryana's Bhiwani. The incident occurred in the Patel Nagar area late Friday evening. Eyewitnesses said that the lintel casting work was underway on the third floor of the building where around two dozen workers were engaged in various tasks at the time.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, the lintel suddenly began to slip and due to weak support, the entire lintel collapsed, burying five workers. Other workers immediately raised an alarm and informed the administration.

Upon receiving the information, fire brigade and police teams immediately arrived at the scene. The fire brigade's rescue team carefully evacuated the workers buried under the debris. Sunil, a fire brigade employee who was part of the rescue team, said, "As soon as the information was received, the team arrived at the scene and immediately began relief and rescue operations. All the injured workers were evacuated within a short time."

All the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the police, two of the injured workers were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Bhiwani, while three were taken to a private hospital for specialised treatment. Dr. Diksha, a doctor at the Civil Hospital, said that one worker admitted to the hospital has suffered a serious head injury and is in critical condition adding a team of doctors is treating him.