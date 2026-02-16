ETV Bharat / state

Five Women Held For Trying To Sell, Buy Infant In Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Punjab Police on Monday arrested five women for attempting to sell and buy a newborn for Rs 2.10 lakh.

The child's mother, an ASHA worker and the woman who tried to buy the child, along with two others have been arrested, said police. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sameer Verma said, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, Sunita Devi, who resides in Sherpur Kalan, Ludhiana gave birth to a baby girl on February 13 at Arora Nursing Hospital in the city.

"Sunita Devi did not want to keep the baby girl and asked an ASHA worker, engaged at the the hospital, to sell the newborn. The ASHA worker then spoke to Dr Manmeet Kaur, who informed her friend Ruchi of the matter. Ruchi then spoke to Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Moga who does not have any children. Mandeep allegedly agreed to pay Rs 2.10 lakh for the infant. Of the amount, Rs 1.5 lakh was to be given to the biological mother, while Rs 60,000 was allegedly meant to be distributed as commission among intermediaries," Verma said.

On February 15, the accused gathered at a park on Neela Jhanda Road to complete the handover. However, the suspicious circumstances and the child’s cries drew public attention following which police was informed.