Five Women Die After Caesarean Deliveries In Six Days At Bhilwara Hospital; OT Shut, Probe Ordered
The deaths, which occurred over the past week, have raised concerns over patient safety at the government-run hospital.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Bhilwara: Five women have died within six days after undergoing Caesarean (C-section) deliveries at the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wing of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.
The deaths, which occurred over the past week, have raised concerns over patient safety at the government-run hospital. The latest victim was 32-year-old Sangeeta Jingar, a resident of Potla village, who developed complications after her C-section on Friday. She was shifted to the Medical ICU, where she later died during treatment.
Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Principal Medical Officer Dr Arun Gaur said the operation theatre had been closed after preliminary investigation reports and that an inquiry committee had been constituted to determine the exact causes of the deaths.
भीलवाड़ा के महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल में मात्र 6 दिनों में 5 प्रसूताओं की मृत्यु और बांसवाड़ा में भी हुई मौतें हृदयविदारक एवं बेहद चिंताजनक हैं। शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 11, 2026
ऑपरेशन थिएटर (OT) में संक्रमण (Infection) की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव होने के बावजूद लगातार… pic.twitter.com/CTM6qhyu2R
"All five women died due to different medical reasons. Some suffered from severe anaemia and low haemoglobin, while others had underlying health conditions. We have formed an inquiry committee, and the OT has been closed following the initial report. Any issues identified at the hospital will be addressed," Dr Gaur said.
According to hospital authorities, women from rural Bhilwara as well as neighbouring districts visit the hospital for deliveries. The OT has remained closed for the past three days following the initial findings.
Dr Gaur said the reported causes of death include pulmonary embolism, aspiration, severe anaemia, seizures, pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH), low haemoglobin levels and excessive postpartum haemorrhage.
In a post on X, Gehlot wrote, "The situation in Bhilwara, after similar incidents in Kota, Bikaner and Jodhpur, is extremely disturbing. Has the BJP government left Rajasthan's healthcare system to fend for itself?"
He also urged the Union Health Ministry to send a team of experts to assess conditions in hospitals across Rajasthan and recommend corrective measures to prevent further maternal deaths.
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