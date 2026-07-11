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Five Women Die After Caesarean Deliveries In Six Days At Bhilwara Hospital; OT Shut, Probe Ordered

The deaths, which occurred over the past week, have raised concerns over patient safety at the government-run hospital.

Rajasthan
The deaths have occurred over a period of six days (Representative Image/ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Bhilwara: Five women have died within six days after undergoing Caesarean (C-section) deliveries at the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wing of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

The deaths, which occurred over the past week, have raised concerns over patient safety at the government-run hospital. The latest victim was 32-year-old Sangeeta Jingar, a resident of Potla village, who developed complications after her C-section on Friday. She was shifted to the Medical ICU, where she later died during treatment.

Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Principal Medical Officer Dr Arun Gaur said the operation theatre had been closed after preliminary investigation reports and that an inquiry committee had been constituted to determine the exact causes of the deaths.

"All five women died due to different medical reasons. Some suffered from severe anaemia and low haemoglobin, while others had underlying health conditions. We have formed an inquiry committee, and the OT has been closed following the initial report. Any issues identified at the hospital will be addressed," Dr Gaur said.

According to hospital authorities, women from rural Bhilwara as well as neighbouring districts visit the hospital for deliveries. The OT has remained closed for the past three days following the initial findings.

Dr Gaur said the reported causes of death include pulmonary embolism, aspiration, severe anaemia, seizures, pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH), low haemoglobin levels and excessive postpartum haemorrhage.

In a post on X, Gehlot wrote, "The situation in Bhilwara, after similar incidents in Kota, Bikaner and Jodhpur, is extremely disturbing. Has the BJP government left Rajasthan's healthcare system to fend for itself?"

He also urged the Union Health Ministry to send a team of experts to assess conditions in hospitals across Rajasthan and recommend corrective measures to prevent further maternal deaths.

Read More:

  1. Fearing C-Section Complications, Tamil Nadu Mother Dies After Turning To YouTube For Home Birth
  2. Rajasthan: Woman Succumbs To Renal Infection Following C-Section At Bikaner Govt Hospital
  3. Five Women Develop Kidney Complications After C-Sections At Bikaner's PBM Hospital

TAGGED:

WOMEN DIED AFTER CHILDBIRTH
WOMEN DIED AFTER C SECTION
GOVERNMENT HOSPITAL BHILWARA
BHILWARA C SECTION DEATHS
WOMEN DEATHS IN BHILWARA

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