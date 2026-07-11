ETV Bharat / state

Five Women Die After Caesarean Deliveries In Six Days At Bhilwara Hospital; OT Shut, Probe Ordered

The deaths have occurred over a period of six days ( Representative Image/ETV Bharat )

Bhilwara: Five women have died within six days after undergoing Caesarean (C-section) deliveries at the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wing of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. The deaths, which occurred over the past week, have raised concerns over patient safety at the government-run hospital. The latest victim was 32-year-old Sangeeta Jingar, a resident of Potla village, who developed complications after her C-section on Friday. She was shifted to the Medical ICU, where she later died during treatment. Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Principal Medical Officer Dr Arun Gaur said the operation theatre had been closed after preliminary investigation reports and that an inquiry committee had been constituted to determine the exact causes of the deaths.