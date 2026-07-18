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Five Women Critical After C-Section Delivery At Jodhpur's Umaid Hospital

While two of them have been put on ventilators, three others are undergoing treatment in the ICU. Specialists from the Gynaecology department are attending them.

A file photo of the Umaid Hospital.
A file photo of the Umaid Hospital. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Jodhpur: Five women who underwent a C-section delivery at the Umaid Hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur deteriorated following heavy bleeding. While two of them have been put on ventilators, three others are undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Dr BS Jodha, principal of SN Medical College, said such situations arise due to complications in various cases. "A team of doctors is monitoring all the patients. It would be premature to pinpoint a specific cause now. Every precaution is being taken, and the drug department has been contacted," he added.

Hospital superintendent Dr Mohan Makwana said specialists from the Gynaecology department are attending to the critically ill women.

Umaid Hospital typically handles 60 to 70 deliveries a day, of which about 30 are C-sections. However, in the last two days, the number of Caesarean operations has surged to 60.

Doctors explain that pregnant women showing even minor complications at rural health centres or private hospitals are being referred to Umaid Hospital, leading to a sudden increase in the patient inflow. There has been a rise in referral cases following similar incidents reported elsewhere in the state recently.

Earlier, the health of eight women had deteriorated after C-section deliveries at Paota district hospital, and two of them had to be referred to AIIMS.

However, subsequent investigations showed normal infection reports for all medicines and equipment, and all patients have since recovered and been discharged. The recent incident from the Umaid Hospital has put the health department on high alert.

Also Read

  1. Fearing C-Section Complications, Tamil Nadu Mother Dies After Turning To YouTube For Home Birth
  2. Five Women Die After Caesarean Deliveries In Six Days At Bhilwara Hospital; OT Shut, Probe Ordered

TAGGED:

C SECTION DELIVERY
UMAID HOSPITAL
ICU
GYNAECOLOGY
5 WOMEN CRITICAL AFTER DELIVERY

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