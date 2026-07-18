ETV Bharat / state

Five Women Critical After C-Section Delivery At Jodhpur's Umaid Hospital

Jodhpur: Five women who underwent a C-section delivery at the Umaid Hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur deteriorated following heavy bleeding. While two of them have been put on ventilators, three others are undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Dr BS Jodha, principal of SN Medical College, said such situations arise due to complications in various cases. "A team of doctors is monitoring all the patients. It would be premature to pinpoint a specific cause now. Every precaution is being taken, and the drug department has been contacted," he added.

Hospital superintendent Dr Mohan Makwana said specialists from the Gynaecology department are attending to the critically ill women.

Umaid Hospital typically handles 60 to 70 deliveries a day, of which about 30 are C-sections. However, in the last two days, the number of Caesarean operations has surged to 60.