ETV Bharat / state

Five trekkers Go Missing On Vasukital Trek In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A group of five trekkers have gone missing on the Vasukital trek in the high Himalayan region of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand and efforts have been launched to trace them, officials said on Wednesday.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the brother of one of the trekkers in the Kedarnath-Vasukital trekking group informed the District Disaster Management Office about the incident.

The officer said a helicopter attempted to locate the team on Tuesday, but could not find them. He said that a foot search team was also sent to trace the trekkers. The officer said the trekkers had left on September 25 and usually it takes 10-12 days to complete this trek and return. However, they are being searched as contact has been lost with them.

The state experienced heavy rainfall in the lower regions and heavy snowfall in the higher elevations on September 26 and 27, for which the Meteorological Department had issued a warning.