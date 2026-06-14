Five Tourists Stranded On Rudraprayag's Devariyatal-Baniyakund Trail Rescued
Upon receiving information, the district disaster management officer dispatched joint teams of DDRD and SDRF. The trekkers were finally located with the help of locals.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Five tourists who lost their way on the Devariyatal-Baniyakund trekking route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag were rescued by the district disaster management authority on Sunday.
According to information from the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Sahil Kumar dialled the 112 emergency service at 6:10 am to inform that five individuals had lost their way on the Devariyatal-Baniyakund trek and were unable to find a safe path.
Acting on the information, the district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar maintained constant contact with the stranded individuals and immediately dispatched joint rescue teams comprising the district disaster relief force (DDRF) and the state disaster relief force (SDRF) personnel to the spot.
At around 8:25 am, the DEOC re-established contact with the Sahil, who reported that they had received assistance from two locals.
Himanshu, a resident, informed the administration that all five tourists were being safely guided to a place called Syunkudi. At 9:46 am, Narendra Singh of the DDRF confirmed that joint teams reached the location and found all five tourists safe. They were brought down safely.
Rajwar said all individuals were successfully traced thanks to timely information, the cooperation of locals, and the swift action of the rescue teams. Those rescued include Purushottam Chaudhary (21) from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Sachin Kumar (23) from Mizoram, Alok Kumar (22) from Delhi, Sahil Kumar (22) from Bihar's Patna, and Abhijit Kumar (22) from Bihar's Gopalganj.
"The situation is completely normal, and everyone is safe. I appeal to trekkers, tourists and pilgrims to take mountainous routes only after considering weather conditions, sticking to designated routes, and adhering to guidelines issued by the local administration to avoid any untoward incidents," he added.
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