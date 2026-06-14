ETV Bharat / state

Five Tourists Stranded On Rudraprayag's Devariyatal-Baniyakund Trail Rescued

The tourists are being brought down from the mountain. ( ETV Bharat )

Rudraprayag: Five tourists who lost their way on the Devariyatal-Baniyakund trekking route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag were rescued by the district disaster management authority on Sunday.

According to information from the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Sahil Kumar dialled the 112 emergency service at 6:10 am to inform that five individuals had lost their way on the Devariyatal-Baniyakund trek and were unable to find a safe path.

Acting on the information, the district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar maintained constant contact with the stranded individuals and immediately dispatched joint rescue teams comprising the district disaster relief force (DDRF) and the state disaster relief force (SDRF) personnel to the spot.

At around 8:25 am, the DEOC re-established contact with the Sahil, who reported that they had received assistance from two locals.