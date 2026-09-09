Five Teen Girls Run Away From Home Over Scolding By Parents In Cooch Behar, Toto Driver Brings Them Back
A psychologist said instead of scolding, parents must help their teenagers understand what is best for them through love, reports Shubhankar Saha.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Cooch Behar: A toto driver saved five teen girls, who attempted to run away from their homes due to frequent scolding by their parents in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, police said on Wednesday.
Overhearing their conversation, the driver realised they were planning to run away and brought them straight to the police station after which, they were handed over to their parents. The parents have thanked the toto driver, saying if it weren't for him they might have never got back their daughters.
The incident took place in Gosaihat area under Sitalkuchi police station on Tuesday. All five girls are students of class 7. They felt they lacked freedom at home and were bogged by the constant scolding from their parents. So, they decided to leave their homes. They gathered a few thousands of rupees, packed clothes and essentials into their backpacks and set out.
They left home wearing their school uniforms, telling their parents that they were going to school. They first arrived at the Cooch Behar town bus stand, where they asked a toto driver to take them to the New Cooch Behar railway station, from where they planned to board a train.
While seated in the toto, the five friends discussed where to go. The driver, Abul Bashid, overheard their conversation and became suspicious about their whereabouts.
After getting off at New Cooch Behar railway station, they changed their plans and got back into the same toto, asking to be taken to the Cooch Behar bus stand.
Upon arriving at the bus stand, the friends asked the toto driver to help them find a room to stay in Cooch Behar town. Abul Bashid realised something was amiss and upon questioning them, learnt that they had run away from home.
Bashid promised to help them find a room and at the same time, informed the police camp at the Rajbari (Royal Palace) about the situation.
Subsequently, the police arrived and took the girls to the police station. Upon speaking with them, the police discovered that the girls had decided to leave home out of resentment over parental scolding and a lack of freedom at home. The police contacted their families and handed the children over to their parents.
Toto driver Bashid said, "None of them had anything with them except for a backpack. They got off at the Cooch Behar bus stand on Tuesday afternoon. They boarded my Toto and said they wanted to go to New Cooch Behar. I set off for New Cooch Behar, but upon reaching the railway station there, they said they wanted to return to Cooch Behar town and asked me to help them find a room on rent. This aroused my suspicion, so I drove them straight to the Rajbari police camp and informed the police. The police then notified their families."
The police said the five girls were handed over to their families in the presence of the Sitalkuchi police.
Meanwhile, when one of the minors did not return home after a long time on Tuesday, her family discovered that her mobile phone was missing from the house; calls to the number went straight to voicemail. Upon contacting a friend's family, they learned that the other girl was also missing from her home. Both families then approached the Sitalkuchi police station.
Subsequently, the Kotwali Women's Police Station contacted the Sitalkuchi police, who brought the minors' guardians to the Kotwali station, where the girls were handed over to them.
The mother of one of the minors said, "She would neglect her studies to chat constantly and roam around with friends. I used to scold her occasionally because of this, but I never imagined she would do something like this. I want to thank the toto driver; if it weren't for him, we might not have found the girls."
A Cooch Behar district police official stated, "Five minor girls were rescued thanks to the alertness of a toto driver. They were brought to the police station, where counseling was provided and their identities and addresses were ascertained. Their families were then informed. After completing the necessary formalities, the girls were handed over to their respective families."
Psychologist Bishnupada Saha said, "The truth is, girls are independent-minded these days and do not wish to be confined within any boundaries. They need to be reasoned with; instead of scolding them, we must help them understand what is best for them through love and care. Such behaviour is natural during adolescence, but guardians need to handle the situation thoughtfully."
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