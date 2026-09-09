ETV Bharat / state

Five Teen Girls Run Away From Home Over Scolding By Parents In Cooch Behar, Toto Driver Brings Them Back

Cooch Behar: A toto driver saved five teen girls, who attempted to run away from their homes due to frequent scolding by their parents in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, police said on Wednesday.

Overhearing their conversation, the driver realised they were planning to run away and brought them straight to the police station after which, they were handed over to their parents. The parents have thanked the toto driver, saying if it weren't for him they might have never got back their daughters.

The incident took place in Gosaihat area under Sitalkuchi police station on Tuesday. All five girls are students of class 7. They felt they lacked freedom at home and were bogged by the constant scolding from their parents. So, they decided to leave their homes. They gathered a few thousands of rupees, packed clothes and essentials into their backpacks and set out.

They left home wearing their school uniforms, telling their parents that they were going to school. They first arrived at the Cooch Behar town bus stand, where they asked a toto driver to take them to the New Cooch Behar railway station, from where they planned to board a train.

While seated in the toto, the five friends discussed where to go. The driver, Abul Bashid, overheard their conversation and became suspicious about their whereabouts.

After getting off at New Cooch Behar railway station, they changed their plans and got back into the same toto, asking to be taken to the Cooch Behar bus stand.

Upon arriving at the bus stand, the friends asked the toto driver to help them find a room to stay in Cooch Behar town. Abul Bashid realised something was amiss and upon questioning them, learnt that they had run away from home.

Bashid promised to help them find a room and at the same time, informed the police camp at the Rajbari (Royal Palace) about the situation.