ETV Bharat / state

Five Tamil Nadu Fishermen Stranded In Somalia Seek Rescue, Allege Starvation

Wives of the five fishermen who have submitted a representation to Ramanathapuram District Collector ( Etv Bharat )

Ramanathapuram: Five fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district have shared a video appeal from Somalia, sharing that they are facing severe food shortages and life-threatening conditions after being taken to the African nation for fishing work.

The fishermen, identified as Sundaram, Nagaselvam, Kannan, Ramesh, and Kalieswaran, were allegedly taken to Somalia by agents Veerapandian and Samayakannan from Thiruppalaikudi for employment in the fishing sector.

According to the fishermen, they initially worked on deep-sea fishing boats for a few months but were not paid for their labour. They further alleged that they were later denied fishing work altogether.