ETV Bharat / state

Five Students Arrested On Ragging Charges In Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Police arrested five students of a private college on Wednesday on charges of ragging after they allegedly assaulted and injured two junior students, said Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy.

The Police Commissioner said the investigation into the case had confirmed that it was an incident of ragging and directions had been issued to book the accused students under the relevant anti-ragging laws. All the accused are second-year logistics diploma students.

Police said the senior students tried to impose a dress code on their juniors and forced them not to wear shoes. When the juniors opposed their diktat, the seniors severely assaulted them near a tea shop at the city's Gujjarakere area, causing serious injuries to them. The injured duo, a BBA student and a hospital management student, are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

After the victims are discharged from the hospital, police will conduct a test identification parade of the arrested accused so that the victims can identify their attackers.