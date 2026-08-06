Five Students Arrested On Ragging Charges In Mangaluru
Two junior students were severely assaulted for defying a dress code imposed by their seniors, says police.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Police arrested five students of a private college on Wednesday on charges of ragging after they allegedly assaulted and injured two junior students, said Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy.
The Police Commissioner said the investigation into the case had confirmed that it was an incident of ragging and directions had been issued to book the accused students under the relevant anti-ragging laws. All the accused are second-year logistics diploma students.
Police said the senior students tried to impose a dress code on their juniors and forced them not to wear shoes. When the juniors opposed their diktat, the seniors severely assaulted them near a tea shop at the city's Gujjarakere area, causing serious injuries to them. The injured duo, a BBA student and a hospital management student, are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
After the victims are discharged from the hospital, police will conduct a test identification parade of the arrested accused so that the victims can identify their attackers.
The Police Commissioner said that initially a case of assault was registered, but later it became clear that it was a case of ragging and appropriate sections of anti-ragging laws were added to the case.
He informed that the victims as well as their attackers are all from Kerala.
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