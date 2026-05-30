Five-Storery Building Collapses In Delhi's Saket, Several Feared Trapped
Police sources said, the building had a coaching institute on the ground floor and construction work was underway on upper floors.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Several people are feared trapped under debris after a five-storey building collapsed near Saket metro station in south Delhi on Saturday evening.
According to officials, the multi-storey building collapsed, flattening into a massive mound of rubble. Police sources said, the building had a coaching institute on the ground floor and construction work was underway on upper floors. It is suspected that those trapped maybe students.
Offcials said the Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the building collapse at 7.44 pm. The incident took place on Western Marg in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station.
Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Visuals from the site showed the building reduced to heaps of concrete, twisted metal and broken pillars, with debris strewn across the area. Residents and neighbours rushed to the spot carrying flashlights and mobile phones, trying to ascertain the extent of the damage and check whether anyone was trapped under the debris.
VIDEO | After a building collapsed in South Delhi's Saket, a local resident says, " at around 6 pm, a building collapsed. the building housed offices. since it was a weekend, most offices were closed, resulting in fewer people present than usual... the entire building collapsed,… pic.twitter.com/8psTtyNk5B— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2026
As fire department personnel and police teams launched search and rescue operations, anxious locals were seen combing through the rubble. The narrow lane and densely built-up neighbourhood witnessed chaotic scenes as residents shouted to clear passage for rescue vehicles and personnel.
Many people used mobile phone flashlights to assist search efforts. No major damage to adjacent buildings was immediately reported. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people who may be trapped. Officials say that the top priority is to safely evacuate those trapped in the debris. Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited.
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