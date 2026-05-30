ETV Bharat / state

Five-Storery Building Collapses In Delhi's Saket, Several Feared Trapped

New Delhi: Several people are feared trapped under debris after a five-storey building collapsed near Saket metro station in south Delhi on Saturday evening.

According to officials, the multi-storey building collapsed, flattening into a massive mound of rubble. Police sources said, the building had a coaching institute on the ground floor and construction work was underway on upper floors. It is suspected that those trapped maybe students.

Offcials said the Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the building collapse at 7.44 pm. The incident took place on Western Marg in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station.