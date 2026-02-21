Five School Staff Held For Sexually Assaulting Student In Odisha's Kendrapara
The victim's family lodged a complaint with Child Welfare Committee and the police. The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted for two years.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Kendrapara: As many as five staff of a private school in Odisha's Kendrapara were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student over the last two years.
The incident came to light after the victim’s mother submitted a complaint to the Kendrapara District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) recently. A four-member team of the CWC questioned the victim and conducted a probe following which the victim's family also filed a complaint at Rajkanika police station on Saturday.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO Act and arrested five staff of the school. According to District Child Protection Officer Bijay Ketan Sahu, the incident took place in a private school. “The CWC received the complaint on February 18 and launched the investigation the next day. A team of CWC recorded the statement of the victim and visited the school for an inquiry," he said. Sahu said the victim's family had lodged the complaint by calling 1098 following which a four-member team of the committee visited the school.
Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said, "IIC of Rajkanika police station visited the victim's house after receiving the complaint. A case was registered at Rajkanika police station and five persons were booked under POCSO Sections 4 and 6. All of them have been arrested and are being questioned".
The SP said a team comprising an additional SP and a lady DSP has been formed to probe the matter. "I will monitor the case myself," Kataria said.
Meanwhile, the District Congress condemned the incident. A team led by District Congress President Debsmita Sharma met the victim and her family on the day. "It is a very sad and shameful incident. I met the victim's family and assured them that I am with them in their fight for justice. I demand that action be taken against the accused as soon as possible. If we take this incident lightly, then others will get emboldened to commit such crimes," she said.
