Five School Staff Held For Sexually Assaulting Student In Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara: As many as five staff of a private school in Odisha's Kendrapara were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student over the last two years.

The incident came to light after the victim’s mother submitted a complaint to the Kendrapara District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) recently. A four-member team of the CWC questioned the victim and conducted a probe following which the victim's family also filed a complaint at Rajkanika police station on Saturday.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO Act and arrested five staff of the school. According to District Child Protection Officer Bijay Ketan Sahu, the incident took place in a private school. “The CWC received the complaint on February 18 and launched the investigation the next day. A team of CWC recorded the statement of the victim and visited the school for an inquiry," he said. Sahu said the victim's family had lodged the complaint by calling 1098 following which a four-member team of the committee visited the school.