ETV Bharat / state

Rescued Orangutan Infants Recover From Anaemia At Nandankanan, Haemoglobin Levels Improve

Bhubaneswar: Five orangutan infants rescued from Bhograi in Odisha’s Balasore district have shown significant improvement in their health, with their haemoglobin levels rising from 4-4.2 to 11 following treatment and regular care at Nandankanan Zoological Park.

All five orangutans are now in good health, with their weight increasing steadily and food intake returning to normal. Their appetite and digestion have also improved, while their daily health check-ups are being conducted under the supervision of experts.

Rescued Orangutan infants in Nandankanan (ETV Bharat)

The zoo has gradually increased their food intake and included solid food in their diet. Two of the infants, one female and one male, who were earlier suffering from anaemia, have also shown improvement in their activity levels and behaviour.

With winter approaching, Nandankanan has made special arrangements to protect the young orangutans from the cold. Temperature-control facilities have been put in place at the hand-rearing centre, and the infants will be allowed to sit in the sun regularly.