ETV Bharat / state

Five Professors Of Bengal University Feature In Stanford's List Of Most Influential Scientists

Asansol: Five professors from state-run Kazi Nazrul University in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal and a teacher from one of its affiliated colleges have secured a place on Stanford University's list of the world's most influential scientists.

The work of Professors Jitendranath Roy (Physics), Suprabhat Mukhopadhyay and Prem Rajak (Zoology), Rajat Saha (Chemistry), and Sheikh Mizanur Rahman (Mathematics), along with Shashadhar Maji, a Chemistry teacher from Triveni Devi Bhalotia College, Raniganj, has brought renewed recognition to the landscape of higher education and research in Asansol.

The international recognition stems from years of research, in-depth investigation into specific subjects, and the impact of their work in the international research arena. Inclusion in the list of scientists is determined by considering multiple factors beyond just the number of research papers published. These include citation counts and the influence of the research on the work of other scientists.

Consequently, the recognition is also significant not only as a personal achievement but also for the quality of research and international connectivity of the respective institutions.

Key areas of research for Mukhopadhyay include inflammatory diseases, parasitic infections of the lymphatic system, and colorectal cancer. His research is particularly notable for exploring the biology, pathogenesis, and potential treatment avenues for filariasis (elephantiasis).

A clear understanding of the underlying biological processes could pave the way for the discovery of more effective and cost-efficient treatment methods in the future.

Researchers are also investigating the potential medicinal properties of certain molecules derived from natural sources. Laboratory-based research is underway to determine the efficacy of such substances in treating complex conditions like elephantiasis and cancer.

This research also involves potential collaboration with international researchers. However, the potential of such research is distinct from its proven application in human medicine, as transforming laboratory findings into safe, effective medication requires further research, testing, and the necessary regulatory approvals.

Rajak's research is enriching the scope of zoological studies at the university. Simultaneously, the works of Saha and Majhi are advancing research trends in their respective fields.

While Rahman's research has further expanded the university's footprint in this realm of recognition, Roy's work focuses heavily on technology-driven research, operating at the intersection of optics, optical logic, and spintronics.

While conventional computing relies primarily on binary states — zeros and ones — research into logic systems based on multiple values ​​could pave the way for new directions in future computing and information technology.