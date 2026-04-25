Uttar Pradesh: 5 of Family Returning From Wedding Party Killed As Car Crashes Into Truck In Mau
UP Police confirmed that the family was returning from Ranchi after their daughter's wedding and was travelling from Varanasi to Gorakhpur when the accident occurred
Published : April 25, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
Mau: Five people, including three members of a family, were killed in a devastating road accident in Mau district in the early hours of Friday.
The incident occurred around 3 AM on a highway near Barharpur Ahirani village under the Dhorghat police station limits. According to police officials, the victims were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony.
The deceased have been identified as Vinay Srivastava (53), his wife Archana Srivastava (48), and their son Kritrh Srivastava (27), all residents of Ranidiha in Gorakhpur. The other victims were Ravindra Yadav (20) and Purshottam Kumar (28), both from Gaya district in Bihar.
Police said the car, bearing registration number JH 21G3927, lost control, crossed the divider, and entered the opposite lane. It then collided head-on with a truck (BR 28GB2171) coming from the other direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that all five occupants of the car died on the spot. A pet dog travelling with them was also killed in the crash.
Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar of Ghosi confirmed that the family was returning from Ranchi after their daughter's wedding and was travelling from Varanasi to Gorakhpur when the accident occurred. The truck was heading in the opposite direction.
Following the incident, local residents alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for postmortem, and further investigation is underway.
The accident caused panic in the area, with authorities examining the exact cause of the crash.
Also read:
Truck Rams Into Stationary SUV In Prayagraj; 4 Killed, Three Hurt