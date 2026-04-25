ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 5 of Family Returning From Wedding Party Killed As Car Crashes Into Truck In Mau

Five people, including three members of a family, were killed in a devastating road accident in Mau on Friday morning ( ETV Bharat )

Mau: Five people, including three members of a family, were killed in a devastating road accident in Mau district in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred around 3 AM on a highway near Barharpur Ahirani village under the Dhorghat police station limits. According to police officials, the victims were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony.

The deceased have been identified as Vinay Srivastava (53), his wife Archana Srivastava (48), and their son Kritrh Srivastava (27), all residents of Ranidiha in Gorakhpur. The other victims were Ravindra Yadav (20) and Purshottam Kumar (28), both from Gaya district in Bihar.