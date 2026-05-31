ETV Bharat / state

Father-Son Duo Among 5 Drown In Tungabhadra River In Andhra Pradesh

Mantralayam: Five people, including a man from Hyderabad and his minor son, drowned in the Tungabhadra River in Andhra Pradesh’s Mantralayam village on Saturday evening.

The victims were identified as Yuvan Chandra (5) and his father Vadla Satish (35) from Hyderabad, Raghavendra (28) and Vadla Dhanu (22) from Mantralayam village, and Sandhya (22) from Uravakonda. Their bodies were fished out after several hours of joint searches by the police, officials from the local administration, and fishermen in the area.

The drowning accident occurred when the victims had visited the riverbank after participating in Satyanarayana Puja at a relative’s house in Mantralayam.