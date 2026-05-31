Father-Son Duo Among 5 Drown In Tungabhadra River In Andhra Pradesh
Four of those who drowned were attempting to rescue a minor boy who slipped into the Tungabhadra River. None of them made it out alive.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Mantralayam: Five people, including a man from Hyderabad and his minor son, drowned in the Tungabhadra River in Andhra Pradesh’s Mantralayam village on Saturday evening.
The victims were identified as Yuvan Chandra (5) and his father Vadla Satish (35) from Hyderabad, Raghavendra (28) and Vadla Dhanu (22) from Mantralayam village, and Sandhya (22) from Uravakonda. Their bodies were fished out after several hours of joint searches by the police, officials from the local administration, and fishermen in the area.
The drowning accident occurred when the victims had visited the riverbank after participating in Satyanarayana Puja at a relative’s house in Mantralayam.
Suddenly, Yuvan, who was playing seemingly in the shallow area of the river, started slipping away. Seeing him in danger, the remaining five family members jumped into the water one after the other. However, the depth and powerful currents swept them away.
A woman identified as Aparna managed to survive and made it out of the river safely. After she raised an alarm to alert nearby residents and relatives, the local police, fire service personnel, and expert swimmers rushed to the spot for rescue operations. The rescue personnel used boats for searches and which were conducted late into Saturday night, after which the bodies were recovered.
The incident has sent shockwaves across the region. Andhra Pradesh District In-charge Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and Industries Minister TG Bharat have expressed their grief over the deaths. Local authorities have been directed to continue monitoring the search operations.
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