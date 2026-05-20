Minor Trafficked From Bihar's Nalanda Rescued, Five Arrested
The minor had gone missing on May 6. She said she was held hostage and was raped multiple times.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Nalanda: Bihar Police busted a racket involved in trafficking of girls with the arrest of five individuals including three women during an operation at Laheri in Nalanda.
Police also rescued a minor girl who had been missing since May 6 from the spot. Police said, the victim revealed her ordeal and said she was held hostage and transported to various clients and that eight men had forced sexual intercourse with her.
Laheri police station SHO Ranjit Kumar Rajak said, "The mastermind of the inter-district sex racket is Raja Kumar, a resident of Chhoti Pahadi. The modus operandi of the gang was to prey on economically vulnerable and naive girls.Raja would first lure the girls with money, then feign love and trap them. Later, he would hand them over to other female members of the gang."
He said one of the women, arrested on the day, is from Palamu in Jharkhand, and the other two are from Patna. According to police records, the accused has previously been jailed on charges of human trafficking and prostitution.
"The women accused transported the trapped girls to various locations in vehicles, depending on the demands and convenience of their clients, in exchange for which the gang received substantial sums of money. Investigation revealed that the gang has already victimized many poor girls, young women, and women, pushing them into this dark quagmire," said Rajak.
He said after the minor girl's disappearance, based on a complaint filed by her family, police, as part of probe, examined CCTV footage of the area where she was suspected to have been taken by the gang.
Police are investigating the network of the gang and the customers. "After the accuseds' arrest, many customers have gone underground or switched off their mobile phones, and the police are searching for them," Rajak said.
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