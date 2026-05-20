ETV Bharat / state

Minor Trafficked From Bihar's Nalanda Rescued, Five Arrested

Nalanda: Bihar Police busted a racket involved in trafficking of girls with the arrest of five individuals including three women during an operation at Laheri in Nalanda.

Police also rescued a minor girl who had been missing since May 6 from the spot. Police said, the victim revealed her ordeal and said she was held hostage and transported to various clients and that eight men had forced sexual intercourse with her.

Laheri police station SHO Ranjit Kumar Rajak said, "The mastermind of the inter-district sex racket is Raja Kumar, a resident of Chhoti Pahadi. The modus operandi of the gang was to prey on economically vulnerable and naive girls.Raja would first lure the girls with money, then feign love and trap them. Later, he would hand them over to other female members of the gang."

He said one of the women, arrested on the day, is from Palamu in Jharkhand, and the other two are from Patna. According to police records, the accused has previously been jailed on charges of human trafficking and prostitution.