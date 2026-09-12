ETV Bharat / state

Five Orangutans Rescued From Odisha's Balasore Offspring Of Different Mothers: CWHC Head

Bhubaneswar: The five orangutans rescued from Bhograi block in Odisha's Balasore district and kept at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar are not from the same mother.

"The five rescued orangutans are the offspring of different mothers", said Prof Aditya Acharya, head of the Centre for Wildlife Health Committee. He said the orangutans, who are less than one year old, are the offspring of five different mothers.

"Generally, orangutans give birth at an interval of 8 to 10 years. They give birth to only one cub at a time. An orangutan has only one mother," said Prof Acharya.

He said since an orangutan and her baby have a long-term relationship in the natural environment, it will not be easy for the ones kept at Nandankanan to adapt to a different environment. The natural habitat of orangutans is the tropical rainforest. "The environment at Nandankanan is not the same as their natural habitat. If they are properly cared for from a young age, they can gradually adapt to the new environment," Prof Acharya said.

He said the staff of Nandankanan are taking care of the orangutans like their mothers. "The veterinarians and animal keepers of Nandankanan zoo have a lot of experience in raising cubs. However, raising orangutans is a new experience as they are social animals," Prof Acharya said.