Five Orangutans Rescued From Odisha's Balasore Offspring Of Different Mothers: CWHC Head
The orangutans, who are less than one year old, are the offspring of five different mothers, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The five orangutans rescued from Bhograi block in Odisha's Balasore district and kept at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar are not from the same mother.
"The five rescued orangutans are the offspring of different mothers", said Prof Aditya Acharya, head of the Centre for Wildlife Health Committee. He said the orangutans, who are less than one year old, are the offspring of five different mothers.
"Generally, orangutans give birth at an interval of 8 to 10 years. They give birth to only one cub at a time. An orangutan has only one mother," said Prof Acharya.
He said since an orangutan and her baby have a long-term relationship in the natural environment, it will not be easy for the ones kept at Nandankanan to adapt to a different environment. The natural habitat of orangutans is the tropical rainforest. "The environment at Nandankanan is not the same as their natural habitat. If they are properly cared for from a young age, they can gradually adapt to the new environment," Prof Acharya said.
He said the staff of Nandankanan are taking care of the orangutans like their mothers. "The veterinarians and animal keepers of Nandankanan zoo have a lot of experience in raising cubs. However, raising orangutans is a new experience as they are social animals," Prof Acharya said.
He said orangutan cubs usually stay with their mothers for seven to eight years. "Therefore, the biggest challenge now is to take care of these young orangutans like a mother, Along with food, drink and treatment, special attention will have to be paid to reducing their mental stress," said Prof Acharya.
He said during a normal life span, a female orangutan gives birth to 3-4 babies. "The baby orangutan stays with its mother for eight years. The mother orangutan teaches the baby to eat, walk, hang from trees and climb trees. Orangutans are 90 per cent vegetarian. They usually eat fruits and leaves and are not carnivorous. They rarely or very rarely become carnivorous when food is scarce," he said.
Prof Acharya said during the first health check, the orangutans showed signs of stress. Due to this, samples were not collected. Now they will be kept under observation for seven days after which blood, DNA and other necessary tests will be conducted.
Indramani Nath, coordinator of the Wildlife Health Centre and former head of the Department of Surgery, said after the orangutans are born, they stay with their mothers for a few years. "During that time, the mother teaches them various skills. The five orangutans brought to Nandankanan are eating on their own and drinking milk. They are even interacting well with humans," he said.
Nandankanan had an orangutan named Bini which died at the age of 41 in 2019. The arrival of the five babies has brought cheer to the zoo, Nath said.
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