Couple, Three Kids Found Dead At Home In Uttar Pradesh, Probe On

Neighbours gathered outside the house of the deceased in Khapparpur village ( ETV Bharat )

Mathura: Five members of a family, including three minor children, were found dead in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Khapparpur village, under the Mahavan tehsil police station area, in Mathura. Upon information, a team from the local police station arrived at the scene to investigate and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Manish (35), his wife (30), son Pankaj (2), and two daughters Priyanshi (4), and Honey (5). Police said a neighbour saw the couple and their three kids lying unconscious inside their house and informed police.

Preliminary probe reveals that Manish bought milk late on Monday evening and it is suspected that the milk was poisoned. However, the cause of death could not be ascertained till now, police said.