Five Of A Family Killed As Car Rams Into Truck In Amravati
Preliminary investigation suggests that the car was travelling at high speed and the driver failed to maintain a safe distance, leading to him losing control.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Amravati: Five members of the same family were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Samruddhi Expressway under the Dhamangaon Railway taluka of Maharashtra's Amravati on Sunday, police said.
According to the police, the car was travelling from Chandrapur to Akola to attend an event when its driver lost control due to overspeeding and forcefully rammed into the rear portion of the truck. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the vehicle was completely mangled, leaving no option for its occupants to escape.
Upon receiving information about the accident, the police, highway safety squad, and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot. The trapped bodies were retrieved, a formal inquest report was prepared, and the bodies were sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. The incident led to a traffic jam, which took some time for the police to restore, police said
The deceased have been identified as Bhaskar Jivane, Ramesh Jivane, Lata Jivane, Aarti Jivane, and Trisha Jivane (10).
"Preliminary investigation suggests that the car was travelling at high speed and the driver failed to maintain a safe distrance with the truck. He subsequently lost control of the car and crashed into the rear portion of the truck. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched," a police official said.
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