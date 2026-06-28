ETV Bharat / state

Five Of A Family Killed As Car Rams Into Truck In Amravati

Amravati: Five members of the same family were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Samruddhi Expressway under the Dhamangaon Railway taluka of Maharashtra's Amravati on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the car was travelling from Chandrapur to Akola to attend an event when its driver lost control due to overspeeding and forcefully rammed into the rear portion of the truck. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the vehicle was completely mangled, leaving no option for its occupants to escape.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the police, highway safety squad, and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot. The trapped bodies were retrieved, a formal inquest report was prepared, and the bodies were sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. The incident led to a traffic jam, which took some time for the police to restore, police said