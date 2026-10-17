ETV Bharat / state

Five Of A Family Found Dead In Greater Noida; Cops Suspect Food Poisoning

Noida: A couple and their three minor children were found dead in Greater Noida in the National Capital Region, in what is suspected to be a case of food poisoning, a police officer said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Nagla Shri Padam village, within the Rabupura police station area of Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

According to an official, the Rabupura police station received information regarding the deaths of five members of a single family, all residents of Nagla Shri Padam village.

Following the information, senior police officers, local police, an ambulance and a Food Safety Department team rushed to the spot. A field unit and a forensic team are conducting a thorough inspection of the site and collecting scientific evidence.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), and their children Laddu (11), Mishti (7), and Sakshat (3). According to a senior police officer, preliminary investigations and initial questioning suggest that the deaths may have been caused by food poisoning.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings, and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Greater Noida, Shravan Kumar Singh, said, "Prima facie, the deaths of the five family members appear to be a case of food poisoning. According to neighbours and the mother of the deceased Mahesh, the family had consumed noodles the previous night."