ETV Bharat / state

Five Odia Workers, Stranded In Thailand, Appeal CM For Help

Kendrapara: Five workers from Rajkanika and Aul blocks of Odisha's Kendrapara, working in Thailand for over an year, have appealed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and local MP Baijayant Panda to rescue them alleging they are being ill-treated at their workplace.

The workers, in a video message, said they have not received their wages for the last four months. One of the workers, Nityanand Malik from Guali village under Rajkanika block went to Thailand to support his family. Back home, his ailing wife, Kanchanlata, is anxiously waiting for him. Kanchanlata has been severely ill for the last two months and has been unable to avail treatment due to paucity of funds.

Broken by the tragic news of her husband's predicament, Kanchanlata holds his photograph and weeps uncontrollably, making an earnest plea to the government to bring him back. Similar is the plight of another worker Manoj Malik's family in Poizharia village since they heard the news.

Manoj's elderly parents are awaiting for their son’s return. Meanwhile, his wife holds his picture and cries bitterly. Amid the grief, Manoj's grandmother passed away recently. In the video message, Manoj said when he requested his employer to let him go home for his grandmother's funeral rituals, he was asked to pay Rs 3 lakh.