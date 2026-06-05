Five Odia Workers, Stranded In Thailand, Appeal CM For Help
The workers, in a video message, said they have not been paid for the last four months and are being ill-treated at their workplace.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Kendrapara: Five workers from Rajkanika and Aul blocks of Odisha's Kendrapara, working in Thailand for over an year, have appealed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and local MP Baijayant Panda to rescue them alleging they are being ill-treated at their workplace.
The workers, in a video message, said they have not received their wages for the last four months. One of the workers, Nityanand Malik from Guali village under Rajkanika block went to Thailand to support his family. Back home, his ailing wife, Kanchanlata, is anxiously waiting for him. Kanchanlata has been severely ill for the last two months and has been unable to avail treatment due to paucity of funds.
Broken by the tragic news of her husband's predicament, Kanchanlata holds his photograph and weeps uncontrollably, making an earnest plea to the government to bring him back. Similar is the plight of another worker Manoj Malik's family in Poizharia village since they heard the news.
Manoj's elderly parents are awaiting for their son’s return. Meanwhile, his wife holds his picture and cries bitterly. Amid the grief, Manoj's grandmother passed away recently. In the video message, Manoj said when he requested his employer to let him go home for his grandmother's funeral rituals, he was asked to pay Rs 3 lakh.
One of the workers, Kshirod Das from Gobang village is the sole breadwinner for his family. Upon hearing about his condition, his family members have been weeping inconsolably and are pleading with the government to rescue him. According to the family members, about two years ago, a contractor from Uttar Pradesh recruited Kshirod and the others for work.
After making the five work in Uttar Pradesh for some time, the contractor sent them to Thailand to work at the 'Sanvi Winner Plywood Company' in Kabin Buri district.
The company's owner had facilitated the workers' travel to Thailand on tourist visas. However, things deteriorated as the workers narrated their ordeal in a video message. Kailash Malik, one of the workers, said he is sick yet the company's owner refused to take him to a hospital.
Faced with a perilous situation, the workers desperately appealed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and their local MP Baijayant Panda to rescue them immediately.
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