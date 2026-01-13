Five More Jammu Kashmir Government Employees Dismissed Over Alleged Terror Links
The latest to be dismissed under Article 311 invoked after Article 370 abrogation include a government teacher and a driver in the health department.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday sacked five more government employees over alleged terror links under Article 311 while citing “threat to the security of the state”.
The employees including a government teacher, lab technician and driver in the health and medical education department, assistant lineman in Public Health Engineering department and field worker in the Forest department have been terminated under Article 311(2)(C) of the Constitution invoked in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.
With these terminations, the total count of government employees sacked has risen since 2021 has risen over 85. The government has ordered private establishments to verify antecedents of retired government employees from the police before employing them, making it almost impossible for sacked employees to get jobs.
Sources indicated that the LG's action is intended to purge the system of terrorist influence and would "cleanse the government machinery and reinforce its integrity".
In similarly worded dismissal orders, the government said that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was satisfied with the termination of the employees. Investigations linked their association with Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, the two designated terror outfits.
Mohd Ishfaq, a teacher in the School Education Department allegedly worked with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and maintained regular contact with Pakistan-based LeT commanders. He is accused in a conspiracy of planning to kill a police officer in Jammu's Doda and was arrested by J&K Police in April 2022.
Tariq Ahmad Rah, who worked as a Lab Technician in Health department is being described to have links with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and facilitated exfiltration of a wanted HM terrorist to Pakistan.
Two LeT terrorists were killed at the house of Bashir Ahmad Mir, Assistant Lineman, PHE Department in 2021 and was accused of being an LeT OGW in Gurez valley.
Likewise, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, who worked as Field Worker in the Forest Department in Anantnag and was working as a personal assistant of a former legislator is accused of having ties with Hizb. Investigators said he helped Rah plan the escape of wanted HM terrorist to Pakistan, "using his government ID to bypass checkpoints and dropping him at the international border at Attari-Wagah border”.
"The former MLA provided an official government Gypsy with his personal security officers and driver. Farooq was arrested in 2024 and later got bail in 2025 from the court. But his terror activities haven't stopped. He continues to maintain contact with terrorists and their sympathisers,” sources said.
As for Mohd Yousf, a driver in the Health and Medical Education Department dismissed in the latest orders, he allegedly maintained regular contact with terrorists and aided a network supplying phones to jailed terrorists for Pakistan communication.
"On July 20, 2024, police intercepted his vehicle with an associate recovering a pistol, ammunition, grenade, and Rs 5 lakh. Interrogation confirmed the consignment was for a terrorist per his handler," said an official pleading anonymity.
The dismissal of the government employees by LG Sinha under Article 311 of the Constitution comes despite objections by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had in October last year suggested that such terminations be decided by courts.
