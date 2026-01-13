ETV Bharat / state

Five More Jammu Kashmir Government Employees Dismissed Over Alleged Terror Links

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday sacked five more government employees over alleged terror links under Article 311 while citing “threat to the security of the state”.

The employees including a government teacher, lab technician and driver in the health and medical education department, assistant lineman in Public Health Engineering department and field worker in the Forest department have been terminated under Article 311(2)(C) of the Constitution invoked in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

With these terminations, the total count of government employees sacked has risen since 2021 has risen over 85. The government has ordered private establishments to verify antecedents of retired government employees from the police before employing them, making it almost impossible for sacked employees to get jobs.

Sources indicated that the LG's action is intended to purge the system of terrorist influence and would "cleanse the government machinery and reinforce its integrity".

In similarly worded dismissal orders, the government said that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was satisfied with the termination of the employees. Investigations linked their association with Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, the two designated terror outfits.

Mohd Ishfaq, a teacher in the School Education Department allegedly worked with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and maintained regular contact with Pakistan-based LeT commanders. He is accused in a conspiracy of planning to kill a police officer in Jammu's Doda and was arrested by J&K Police in April 2022.

Tariq Ahmad Rah, who worked as a Lab Technician in Health department is being described to have links with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and facilitated exfiltration of a wanted HM terrorist to Pakistan.